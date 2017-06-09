Home Interesting / Off-beat Nissan’s Foam Car Wash Saves 6.1 Million Litres Of Water In India
Nissan’s Foam Car Wash Saves 6.1 Million Litres Of Water In India

By Suvil SusvirkarJune 9, 2017

Nissan India has conserved 6.1 million litres of water over the past three years by using an innovative car wash technique. The substantial water savings were achieved thanks to Nissan’s advanced Foam Wash technique to clean cars at its service centres across India.

June 9, 2017-Nissan-Foam-Wash-For-The-Car-2-600x422.jpg

Car washes at service centres are a major component of after sales and servicing of customers’ vehicles which require a large amount of water. Traditional car washes generally require around 160 litres of water to clean one car. The Foam Wash technique, introduced in 2014 at Nissan service centres, uses only 90 litres of water per car which reduces water consumption by 45 percent. The amount of water saved by the company is equivalent to the water consumption of around 25,000 households in India for one day.

June 9, 2017-Nissan-Foam-Wash-For-The-Car-3-600x400.jpg

Commenting on the eco-friendly technique, Sanjeev Aggarwal, VP- After Sales, Nissan Motor India said that the Company always aims to deliver innovative and best-in-class sales and after sales service to its customers. Using the foam wash technique for the customers’ cars saves their time and a significant amount of water. That’s a winning combination for both Nissan and Datsun customers and for the environment.

