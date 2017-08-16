17-Year-Old Rams 2017 KTM 390 Duke Into A Bus, Succumbs To Injuries

A 17-year-old lost his life after ramming into an oncoming bus. Roshan Goudar from Hubli, Karnataka was riding his 2017 390 Duke, reportedly at high speeds, on the Independence Day, along with fellow KTM owners in a ride organised by KTM Hubli. Goudar reportedly entered a corner too hot and was unable to get back into the correct lane. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The motorcycle was a gift from his father, Raju R Goudar who is an avid biker himself and owns a Suzuki Hayabusa, and a Bajaj Dominar 400.

The entry-level performance motorcycle segment has expanded rapidly over the last decade. Competition among motorcycle manufacturers have made the segment more accessible for many riders. But even entry-level motorcycles pack enough power to cause great damage if not ridden responsibly. A proper riding gear can save you from bruises but even the finest safety net cannot save you on an unlucky day. Here are a few tips to ride safer and better.

Always wear full riding gear, follow the lane rules and ride safe.

via Rushlane