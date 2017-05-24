Volkswagen Tiguan India Launch: Official Release And All You Need To Know

Volkswagen India launched the Tiguan SUV in India, with prices starting at INR 27.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Based on the company’s MQB platform, the Volkswagen Tiguan is powered by a 2.0L TDI engine mated to a supple 7 speed automatic-DSG gearbox. The Tiguan delivers peak power of 143 PS and 340 Nm of torque ranging from 1750-2750 rpm with a ARAI claimed fuel efficiency of 17.06 kmpl.

First introduced in the year 2007 in Europe, the Volkswagen Tiguan is available in 150 markets and currently has more than 3.5 million owners around the world. The latest generation Tiguan will come equipped with features like pedestrian safety (active good), 6 airbags, hill start assist, auto hold, self-sealing tyres, Vienna leather seats, cruise control, AppConnect, rain and light sensor, LED Headlamps with DRLs, LED tail-lamps, easy open boot, electrically foldable ORVM, LED illuminated panoramic sunroof and keyless entry & Go.

The Tiguan is equipped with 6 airbags for occupant’s protection and an Active Hood for pedestrian safety. For added pedestrian protection, the Tiguan is built with deformation elements in the front bumper, a maximum possible distance between bonnet and engine, and deformable wings, ensuring other road users and pedestrians are exposed to as little danger as possible. The Tiguan will be available in India in two trims Comfortline and Highline. The Tiguan can be had with the following paintjobs: Tungsten Silver, Oryx White, Deep Black, Indium Grey and Atlantic Blue.

Speaking on the occasion, Thierry Lespiaucq, Managing Director, Volkswagen Group Sales India, said, “The Tiguan has proven its mettle as a robust and capable carline world over and we are delighted to introduce our global best-seller in the Indian market. Be it daily commute or a meticulous off-road adventure, the Tiguan is a perfect companion, packed with the right amount of power, design and exceptional driving capabilities. The tough and impressive Tiguan offers an impeccable combination of safety, style, luxury and class leading performance. With the Tiguan, we are proud to introduce our 4MOTION intelligent all-wheel drive system based on the modern MQB platform, a first for Volkswagen in India.”

Here are the variant wise ex-showroom prices of the Volkswagen Tiguan:

Tiguan Variant Ex- Showroom (Without Octroi & local taxes) Mumbai* Delhi 2.OL TDI, 7-Speed DSG (Automatic) CL INR 27.68 lakh INR 27.98 lakh HL INR 31.04 lakh INR 31.38 lakh