Jeep Yuntu Concept Previewed Before Shanghai Debut

Jeep will showcase a seven seat SUV concept with a plug-in hybrid drive-train at Auto Shanghai 2017 that opens from 21 April. To be called the “Yuntu”, the concept has been officially previewed through these design renders.

Up front, the Yuntu gets Jeep’s signature seven slot grille flanked by slender LED headlamps. The sculpted front bumper hosts aluminium skid plates and tow hooks, while the sides get muscular fenders with Jeep’s squared off arches.

The side sills feature some under-body protection, the front doors get PHEV branding, while the chunky, dual tone alloy wheels are wrapped with off-road specific rubber. Also, these renders hint at probable suicide doors, given that both door handles are in the middle.

The windscreen looks too raked to be on a Jeep, while the “floating roof” gets a pair of black roof rails. At the back, there are slim taillight clusters and a window that extends slightly towards the sides of the vehicle. Sitting between the slender aluminium exhaust tips is the aluminium skid plate.

Reports from China indicate that the Jeep Yuntu three-row SUV will actually spawn a production model exclusive to China through the local GAC-Fiat joint venture. The full reveal is scheduled for next Wednesday at Auto Shanghai 2017.