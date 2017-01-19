2017 KTM RC390 and RC200 Launched in India : All You Need to Know Details, Images and Prices

KTM has launched the all-new KTM RC range comprising of the RC 390 and the RC 200 in India. For 2017, the KTM RC390 comes equipped with premium features such as ride-by-wire, a slipper clutch, EVAP system, CAN BUS, switchable ABS and adjustable levers. Both motorcycles also feature all-new Racing Graphics . Both the RC 390 and RC 200 continue to deliver 43.5 Ps and 25 Ps of power respectively but the motors are now compliant with the BS IV norms. The new KTM RC390 has been priced at INR 2,25,300 while the RC200 will be available at INR 1,71,740 – both prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

Braking duties on the RC390 are provided by a larger, 320mm disc brake upfront (against 300mm unit on the outgoing model) and a 230 mm unit at the rear. The new RC390 also features a side mounted exhaust instead of the outgoing model’s underbelly unit. The side mounted aluminium exhaust muffler has been added to comply with the Euro 4 emission norms.

The motorcycle also features EVAP and CAN Bus systems. The new EVAP system is claimed to prevent vaporized fuel loss. The Controller Area Network a.k.a. CAN bus, on the other hand, is a specialized internal communications network that interconnects components inside a vehicle. The CAN bus system is aimed to reduce the wiring. The system is designed to allow microcontrollers and devices to communicate with each other in applications. CAN bus allows a wide range of features to be implemented using software alone, making things less complex and more cost efficient.

Check out the motorcycles in detail:

For 2017, both motorcycles feature new graphics

The upgrades to the KTM RC200, apart from the BS-IV compliant motor, are limited to visuals only

The new RC390, on the other hand, gets a new side mounted exhaust which helps it comply with the emission norms

Apart from the new graphics, the new 2017 RC390 also features Ride-by-wire, slipper clutch, adjustable levers, Bigger brakes. UV resistant paint, wider rear view mirrors

The new EVAP system is claimed to prevent vaporized fuel loss. The motorcycle also features Controller Area Network bus a.k.a CAN BUS system

The engines on both the motorcycles are now BS-IV compliant

Mechanically, as aforementioned, the new RC390 continues to deliver 43.5 PS of power @ 9,000 and 36 Nm (1 Nm more than the outgoing variant) of torque @ 7,000 from its 373.2cc single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine. The RC200, on the other hand, also delivers same performance numbers as the outgoing model. The 199 cc liquid cooled single cylinder engine continues to deliver 25 PS of power @ 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of torque @ 8,000 clicks. Both motorcycles features a 9.5 litre fuel tank. The RC200 also continues to use a 300mm disc brake upfront and a 230mm disc at the rear.

Apart from the launch, KTM also shared sales performance numbers at the event. Launched in 2012 KTM has gone on to become the fastest growing sports motorcycle brand with over 1,00,000 KTM bikes on Indian roads. The growth has been spurred by a large network of 325 exclusive KTM showrooms which will grow to 450 in about a years’ time by March 2018.

Check out the complete image gallery below. Do share your views about the new 2017 KTM RC390 and RC00 with us through the comments section below.