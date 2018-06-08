India Yamaha Motor Pre-Monsoon Check-up To Offer ’14 essential points-based’ Free Inspection

Monsoons are here and this is the best time to get your prized possession checked. If you own a Yamaha motorcycle, here’s what you can do.

With the rains already marking its presence in various parts of the country, India Yamaha Motor is all set to start Pre-Monsoon Check-up Camps in dealerships across the country. Such fortnightly check-up camps held in the month of June 2018 will offer ’14 essential points-based’ free check-up to strengthen vehicle care during the monsoons.

The customers owning Yamaha two wheelers can avail the vehicle check-up at nearby dealerships in respective cities and can also avail lucrative discounts on helmets, accessories, periodic service labor charges and periodic service genuine parts.

Speaking about the Pre-Monsoon Check-Up Camp, Ravinder Singh, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Planning, Yamaha Motor India Sales said that as a responsible two-wheeler manufacturer, the Company is committed to ensure high standards of safety. He further added that the check-up camps will help to further enhance the overall riding experience during rainy season. A safe-riding experience, particularly during monsoon will only square with the customer satisfaction of Yamaha two wheelers.