Yamaha R15 V4 Lands In Indonesia With Upgraded Wardrobe

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer; Yamaha, has launched its 2022 R15 V4 for the Indonesian market. It is essentially the same bike that the brand launched for the Indian market in September 2021, with the only difference of an additional colour option on offer for the Indonesian market. Our country was the first to get updated to ‘Version 4’ of the R15.

New colour

Up until now, Yamaha had been selling the 2020 YZF-R15 in Indonesia, but as the bike has proven to be one of Yamaha’s most selling units in the 150cc segment, they are reeling out the R15 V4 and the R15M. The two motorcycles are launched as the 2022 upgrades to the present generation models.

Specs and features

Underpinned by the Deltabox frame, the R15 V4 inherits most of its design cues from the R1 and gets dominant horizontal design lines. The twin split headlamps have made way for a new single bi-functional LED headlight that emphasizes the presence of the M-shaped intake duct.

The bike gets 37mm USD forks finished in gold. To accommodate the new front suspension, the upper triple clamp (handlebar crown) has been newly designed, with the rib shapes contributing to the strength–rigidity balance, similar to the M1. Overall the bike has improved aerodynamics and better comfort. The bike gets a new LCD instrument cluster inspired by YZF-R1 with a Gear shift indicator, Track & Street Mode, and call and text alerts via Bluetooth connectivity.

The R15 V4 and R15M are the first bikes in the segment to get the Traction Control System It is also the first Yamaha single-cylinder motorcycle to feature a quick-shifter (standard on the YZF-R15 V4 Racing Blue and YZF-R15M), for smooth, clutchless, upshifts. It activates when speed is at or over 20 km/h, the engine rpm is at or over 2,000 rpm and accelerating.

Also read: EICMA: Yamaha Unveils Its Tenere 700 Based “Raid” Prototype!

The 2021 YZF-R15 range is powered by a 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine that produces a maximum power of 18.4 PS at 10,000rpm, with a torque output of 14.2 Nm at 7,500rpm. The fuel-injected motor with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Follow us on Instagram here for regular updates.