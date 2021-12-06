Yamaha Aerox Gets A New Sinister Shade Of Black!

Yamaha launched their maxi sports scooter Aerox 155 recently in India which is based on the very popular YZF R15. To further build more excitement Yamaha has launched Aerox 155 in new Metallic Black color which gives the maxi-sports scooter an even more aggressive look as it showcases sharp and aerodynamic body lines that are inspired by the ‘R-Series’ motorcycle range. With the addition of the new color, the Aerox 155 will be available in 3 colors now – Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion, and Metallic Black. The Metallic Black color version of the AEROX 155 is priced at ₹ 1,29,000, Ex-showroom Delhi, and will be available across all Yamaha Blue Square showrooms in India, from December 2021 onwards.

Yamaha Aerox 155: a quick recap

The Aerox 155 is powered by a new generation 155cc Blue Core engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Mated to a CVT transmission, the liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor produces a max power output of 15 PS at 8,000rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm. The Aerox is the most powerful scooter in its segment and competes with the Aprilia SXR 160 which put out only 10.38 PS and 11.6 Nm of peak power and torque respectively.

The maxi-scooter gets a new engine head and a compact combustion chamber for a higher compression ratio which boosts the combustion efficiency. It also gets the Smart Motor Generation System for silent engine starts and the start-stop feature for added fuel efficiency. The fuel tank can carry 5.5L of fuel and we estimate the fuel efficiency to be in the 35-40 kmpl range The front of the Aerox 155 gets a bold design with its split twin LED headlights, the LED turn indicators are flush with the side fairing. The taillight consists of 12 LEDs giving a 3D appearance. Overall the scooter has large proportions which makes it look like a big scooter.

There is a 26mm telescopic suspension at the front and motorcycle-like dual pitch springs at the rear. The AEROX 155 showcases lightweight 14-inch wheels with 110 mm (front) and 140 mm (rear) tubeless tires, and braking is kept in check by a 230mm disc brake at the front with ABS and drum brakes at the rear. Ground clearance stands at 145mm. The chassis got a 5mm elongated trail for enhanced straight-line stability and a motorcycle-like feel.

