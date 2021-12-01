Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Launches Detailed

The year 2021 has been difficult to say the least for the market leader of the auto industry. Maruti Suzuki had to also suspend it’s operations for a few weeks due to the infamous semiconductor chip shortage. However, the Indian carmaker is ready to win back the market share that it lost this year with a slew of new launches lined up for the next year. Let’s take a look at it:

New Brezza

The next-gen Brezza gets radical design changes when compared to the current Brezza. The front features an upright bonnet which is similar to the current Brezza. It gets a new grille with chrome detailing inside it. The headlights are all new and they feature two L-shaped strips which double up as the LED DRLs. The headlights are LED projector units as seen in other Maruti cars. Other details include a shark fin antenna and an electric sunroof which is a first for any Maruti. The interior is set to get a major overhaul as well.

The center stage is taken up by a large, free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. This new infotainment system gets touch-sensitive buttons and it will come with all the bells and whistles such as Android Auto, Apple Car Play, a built-in navigation system, and connected car features. The next-gen Vitara Brezza is most likely to carry forward the sole petrol powertrain available in the current Brezza. The 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated K15B petrol engine produces 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine could be mated to an upgraded 48V mild-hybrid system.

New Baleno

Take a look a the facelifted Baleno and you’ll notice that the changes are quite substantial when compared to the current one. The front looks wider thanks to the new fascia. There’s a new grille that is much larger and it has a mesh design to it. There is also a brushed aluminium belt that runs across the grille and merges into the headlights. Speaking of headlights, they are much sharper now and are all new projector units with LED DRLs. In terms of the interiors, the dashboard is going to be completely reprofiled.

Expect some new upholstery and the use of new materials across the cabin. The dashboard features an aluminium insert that runs from the passenger side dashboard to the centre console. The centre console now houses an all-new floating touchscreen infotainment system. The infotainment system is expected to feature a different U.I. when compared to the current smart play system which Maruti Suzuki offers. In terms of powertrain, the new Baleno will continue to offer the same petrol engines as the current version.

Next-gen Alto

Like every new Maruti, the next-gen Alto will be based on the Heartect platform. The overall silhouette of the next-gen Alto is quite similar to the current iteration. Instead of being SUV-inspired, the next-gen Alto will stick to its hatchback roots. The front features a clamshell bonnet with slim headlights. The bumper features a big mesh grille. The lower half of the bumper gets fog lamps inserts and a C-shaped design element on each side.

This C-shaped element could house LED DRLs. The interiors of the new Alto are going to be revamped as well. Expect the use of new switchgear and upholstery. The interior is expected to be much more spacious as well and one can expect an increase in the boot space too. In terms of powertrain, the new Alto will continue with the tried and tested 796cc petrol engine that got upgraded last year for BS6 norms. It will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and one can expect an AMT as well.

Jimny

The Jimny will most likely be sold via the Nexa outlets. We can expect the 3-door Jimny to be launched first, and then it will be followed by the 5-door version which is already under development. Suzuki terms the Jimny as an ‘authentic off-roader’ and is 3550 mm in length, 1645 mm in width, and has a height of 1730 mm. It also has a wheelbase of 2250 mm. While there are two versions of the Jimny on sale in Japan – the standard model and the Sierra, the European market just had the latter. It will compete against the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha in the segment. In terms of powertrains, it will be offered with the same 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine as the international model. This engine generates about 105 hp of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque.

Next-gen S Cross

The car gets a complete overhaul in terms of looks. It now gets a more upright stance and a boxier silhouette. There’s a new large piano-black grille that features a honeycomb pattern and it houses a thick chrome grille running across it. It also gets new tri-beam LED headlamps and a silver scuff plate upfront. The interior elements have been carried from the previous-gen S-Cross such as the steering wheel, gear shifter, and the HVAC controls.

But, the top-spec model from this generation gets the standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It gets heated front seats, ADAS features, and a 360-degree camera in terms of new features. It is powered by a 1.4L Turbo petrol engine coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Together this unit puts out 127HP of power and 235Nm of torque. It offers either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Swift/Baleno based SUV

According to reports, the brand is working on a sub-compact SUV that will sit on the Heartect platform of the Swift and the Baleno. This SUV will be positioned on the premium end of the compact SUV segment and it could draw inspiration from the Future S concept. The design will be more curvy and radical when compared to the boxy Brezza.

Expect it to come loaded with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, LED headlights, automatic climate control and cruise control to name a few. In terms of pwoertrain, it will be powered by the 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated K15B petrol engine produces 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine could be mated to an upgraded 48V mild-hybrid system.

