Here’s How The Upcoming Ola Electric Scooter Looks In Real Life

We are prepping up to brace the impact of the Ola Electric Scooter. The company has also already started accepting bookings for the highly anticipated electric offering for a refundable amount of ₹499. The company witnessed unexpected demand leading to issues with the booking process for many interested buyers. We saw this coming because Ola has certainly managed to build quite some hype around its first electric scooter. Be it constructing the world’s largest two-wheeler factory or raising the largest long-term debt in the history of the Indian EV scenario, the company has managed to make headlines on a frequent basis.

As the official launch is getting near, we have come across a set of spy shots of the Ola Electric Scooter that gives us an idea that how it will look on our streets.

Premium looks with modern features

The scooter was spied in three different shades: Matte Black, Matte Pink and Light Blue. One good look at the images and you would know that it reeks premium-ness. The paint quality, at least in the images, looks spectacular. The front end has been kept rather simple and in fact, the whole design language of the scooter is pretty sleek. The front end is highlighted by robot-inspired LED headlamps, while the sleek LED indicators are neatly integrated in the lower end of the front apron.

We also get a sneak peek at its fully digital TFT console and by the looks of it, it is going to be loaded to the T. The rear end of the scooter gels well with the rest of the design and features wraparound LED tail lamps, the design of which, is rather unique.

What we know so far

Ola has confirmed that its electric scooter will boast of biggest under-seat storage in its class. We have seen in the teaser video as well the Ola Electric Scooter managed to gobble up two half-face helmets in its under-seat storage compartment.

Ola Group’s CEO and Chairman, Bhavish Aggarwal has made it official that their Electric Scooter will come with app-based keyless access, which in simple words means that you will be able to lock and unlock the scooter with the help of a smartphone app.

Ola has claimed that its electric scooter will come with a segment-leading range. Previously, the company revealed that its upcoming electric scooter will be capable of getting juiced up from empty to 50% in just 18 minutes. This charging time will be good enough to deliver a range of 75 km, while full-charge range of the scooter is said to be somewhere around 150 km. If the claims hold any ground, the scooter will sport a longer range than most of its rivals including the Ather 450X and TVS iQube.