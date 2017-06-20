Advance Bookings For DSK Benelli 302R Commence In India

DSK-Benelli India had previously postponed the launch of the fully faired Tornado 302R to introduce a BS-IV compliant model. Now, the wait is finally over as DSK Motowheels and Benelli have announced advance bookings for the Benelli 302R. The full-faired motorcycle will hit the road next month (July 2017). The bookings have commenced at all DSK Benelli showrooms across the country. Featuring the Benelli trademark trestle frame, DSK Benelli 302R is designed to offer an enthralling biking experience.

DSK Benelli 302R will be propelled by a 300cc, in-line two cylinder, water-cooled, four-stroke engine. The brand has not revealed the performance numbers after the BS-IV emission compliance but they are not likely to be too different from the 34 hp and 27 Nm output of the non BS-IV compliant model.

Speaking about the upcoming motorcycle, Shirish Kulkarni, Chairman, DSK Motowheels said that it is quite overwhelming to see the DSK Benelli 302R receiving such positive customer response even before it has entered the market. This signifies the trust and brand salience that DSK Benelli has been able to develop amongst the Indian motorcycle enthusiasts.

What’s more remarkable about 302R is the fact that the fully faired sports bike is a true manifestation of the Tornado pedigree, whose legacy has enchanted the global superbiking community for about half a century now, he further added. With the advance bookings commencing, the Company is foreseeing strong disruptions in the Indian mid-range biking segment.