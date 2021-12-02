Triumph’s One Millionth Bike Rolls Off The Production Line

Iconic British brand Triumph unveiled their millionth motorcycle built in the modern era since the brand’s return in 1990. The millionth bike was revealed at company headquarters in Hinckley by Nick Bloor, CEO, in front of the UK team. The millionth bike is a custom painted Tiger 900 Rally Pro. With its sophisticated custom silver-paint scheme and one-millionth graphics, this very special milestone motorcycle will be displayed in Triumph’s stand at this year’s Motorcycle Live Show at the NEC and then on show in ‘Triumph’s Factory Visitor Experience’ in a new, specially created 120th-anniversary display.

Official statement

Nick Bloor, CEO of Triumph Motorcycle, said,” Everyone at Triumph is incredibly proud to have played a part in achieving such a momentous moment in the modern history of this iconic brand. From returning to the TT champions arena, to entering the MotoGP paddock with our Moto2 engine partnership, and supporting the biggest global riding event and its great cause for health and wellbeing with the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, Triumph’s success has always stemmed from the passion and commitment we share with our riders.

We are committed to taking the brand to even greater heights, and with the forthcoming launch of our brand-new Tiger 1200, new competition MX and Enduro motorcycles, plus our strategic partnership with Bajaj to create smaller capacity bikes, I am delighted to say that the future for Triumph and its fans across the world will be just as exciting and rich as the last 30 years has been.”

Triumph Tiger 900 Pro: Brief Recap

The Triumph 900 range is powered by a new 888cc 12-valve, liquid-cooled, in-line, 3-cylinder engine that makes a peak power of 95.2PS and a peak torque of 87Nm. Triumph claims that the power output is 9 percent more than the previous generation in the mid-range, while the torque output is 10 percent more than the previous generation. The new engine employs a new crankshaft that improves character and sound, a new balancer to manage the new firing order, and a new set of camshafts, pistons, and con-rods.

The new model is 5kg lighter than the previous one, which has been achieved with a new lightweight modular chassis consisting of a steel trellis frame with a bolt-on aluminum rear subframe and bolt-on hangers. Triumph has also upgraded the cycle parts on the Tiger 900 to make it more competitive.

The Rally Pro features fully-adjustable suspension (by Showa) with longer travel at both ends. It also gets tubeless wire-spoke rims that were missing on the Tiger 800 XC line. The brakes too have been upgraded to larger, 320mm discs and new Brembo Stylema calipers The Tiger 900 Rally Pro also features a long list of IMU-assisted electronics including cornering ABS, traction control, and riding modes.

These include Rain, Road, Sport, Off-road, and Rider (which is customizable). The Rally Pro has an additional Rally Pro mode that turns off ABS and traction control, enabling the rider to slide the bike. Rally pro gets a 7-inch TFT color instrument console that offers all the essential readouts like speed, tachometer, trip meter, ABS status, etc. Rally Pro, however, also gets My Triumph connectivity system for telephony, turn-by-turn navigation, music, and controlling GoPro equipment.

