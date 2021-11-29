This Toyota Fortuner Is A Wannabe Lamborghini!

Time and again, we’ve seen many odd modification jobs in the country which may not be to everyone’s taste. For example, there are many cases where you see a fairly ‘standard’ car modified to look like a luxury car. Now, we get to see a Toyota Fortuner Legender which is made to look like a Lamborghini Urus!

What is it?

The modifications on this Fortuner Legender are limited to the front. The front bumper is completely revamped to get that familiar Urus look. It gets two large air dams on the side which features Y motifs inside. There is also a black front splitter on the lower half of the bumper. The upper half of the bumper features a black housing for the front camera and ADAS. Though we suspect it to be dummy housing since the Fortuner doesn’t come with these features. It also gets a black badge that looks like the Lamborghini logo. The only part retained from the stock car is the LED headlights with LED DRLs.

Toyota Fortuner Legender: a quick recap

Compared to the standard Fortuner, The Legender looks a bit Lexus-inspired. It gets a smaller grille with an even sleeker headlamp cluster. The bumper and the grille look like 2 distinct entities on this one. It gets an aggressive bumper with neatly integrated LED fog lamps. On the sides, it gets a new 5-spoke alloy wheel design. The rear gets the same set of taillights albeit with a black stripe running across it. The Legender is available only in a white paint job with a black contrasting roof.

Equipment on the interior includes a large infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, JBL sound system, connected car tech, front clearance Sonar, seat ventilation system, etc. to name a few. It also includes driving modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport. The Legender comes with a Dual Tone (Black + Maroon) interior theme. The Fortuner is powered by an upgraded 2.8L, turbo diesel engine which puts out 204PS and 500Nm of peak outputs in the Automatic version while in the Manual version, the torque output is 420Nm. The Toyota Fortuner Legender goes up against the likes of the MG Gloster.