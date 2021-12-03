Tesla Launches Cyberquad: Mini ATV For Kids!

Tesla has shifted its attention to a very peculiar market. The brand has released an electric ATV for kids. While all the social media attention was focused on the Cyberwhistle, the all-electric ATV named Cyberquad took to the main stage. This kids’ electric quadbike might seem like a shock to the market, but the brand had indeed given a glimpse of this mini ATV at the premiere of the Cybertruck. With this latest entry by Tesla, kids can enjoy and explore the outdoors in a completely different way. The word ‘Cyber’ has become very self-explanatory for the brand and brings with it a specific design and layout, that can also be seen on this electric quadbike.

Design

Coming as a part of the cyber line up, the Cyberquad has an edgy-looking design carrying quite a resemblance to the Cybertruck. It is offered in the same dark grey colour.

At the front, it gets a sloping panel and a blackened bash plate to secure the ATV in the event it hits something at the front. The quadbike also gets LED light bars at the front and rear. The quadbike gets a flared design at the back, with raised arches.

It also gets cushioned seats. The tires at the front are bigger than the ones at the back, providing better control and keeping the look close to a full-size ATV. The Cyberquad is shipped unassembled and needs to be put together. The assembling process has been kept very simple.

Performance

Whenever it comes to kids the very first concern is safety. This Quadbike carries a solid steel frame that provides it with enhanced rigidity. It is powered by a removable lithium-ion battery, for ease of charging.

It does not get a front suspension but the mono shock at the rear is adjustable. It also gets a rear disc brake. The battery has enough juice to pull this bike to 24Km. It also gets a configurable top speed of 16Kmph that can be reduced to 8Kmph at the flip of a button. This bike also gets a reverse mode with a top speed of 8Kmph. And the maximum weight capacity for this bike is 70Kg.