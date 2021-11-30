Tata Safari Software Update Adds New Features

In today’s day and age of tech-savvy consumers, carmakers try their best to cram their cars with new features. Many manufacturers even update their cars with new features regularly to stay relevant in the market. Now, Tata has released a software update for the Safari which adds some new features to the SUV. Let’s take a look at it:

What’s new?

The new software update adds wireless android auto compatibility to the infotainment system. It also adds an air quality index display on the screen. Other features include WIFI connectivity. Another feature that has been added is wireless charging which is placed ahead of the drive mode selector. One thing to note is that these new features first made their debut on the Safari Gold edition.

Tata Safari: a quick recap

Tata had launched the new 2021 Safari in India at a starting price of INR 14.69 Lakh (ex-showroom). The SAfari is available in six trims namely – XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+. The Impact 2.0 design language of the new Safari has proven to be reliable and safe. The Safari’s tall stance has been enhanced in the new avatar like the elegant grille, the stepped roof, and the tailgate has been given some cool finishes. A strong stance, wheel arches, and some accenting of chrome give the new Safari a good look. The interior of the Safari has an Oyster White interior theme, paired with an Ash Wood dashboard.

The grille is similar to the Harrier but is all chrome on the Safari instead of the piano black finish on the Harrier. Available in 6/7 seat configurations, the Tata Safari fights for its place with the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector Plus. Mechanically, the Safari is powered by the same 2.0L fiat sourced 4 cylinder Kyrotec turbo diesel engine which puts out 170PS of peak power and 350Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox unit. It shares its platform and architecture with the Harrier is 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier.