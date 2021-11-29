Tata Punch Signs With FC Goa As A Sponsor

Tata Motors has announced that the Punch will be the principal sponsor for the 2021-2022 season of the Hero Indian Super League. In addition to this, it will also be supporting FC Goa’s Force Goa Foundation. This foundation will be organizing a baby league called the Little Guars League which is a grass root level tournament.

Official statement

According to Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors – “We are excited to partner with FC Goa as its Principal Sponsors. FC Goa is one of the most consistently performing ISL Teams and is doing some great work in the local community to grow the sport. Goa is extremely passionate about its football and we are very happy to be supporting the growth of this beautiful game in Goa. Just like the Punch which “Vibes with You”, Goa has its own vibe and it is our pleasure to showcase the Punch in a state which resonates the same characteristics. We wish the team the very best for their game.

Tata Punch: a quick recap

The Tata Punch has a tall SUV stance with bold design lines all around the micro-SUV. It is based on the Alpha architecture and follows Tata’s Impact design language. It gets split DRLs and headlamps like the Harrier and the Safari and the humanity grille runs across the front of the car. To keep the SUV appeal going, it gets a large front bumper with the tri-arrow design for the air intake flanked by fog lamps on either side. The Punch borrows the semi-digital instrument cluster from the Altroz. The center stage is taken up by the Harman-developed touchscreen infotainment system which will be compatible with android auto and apple car play.

The Tata Punch is loaded with features such as auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start with keyless entry, automatic climate control, cooled glove box, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, a reverse parking camera, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, iRA connected car technology, selectable drive modes, cruise control, puddle lamps, and traction pro mode. The Tata Punch is powered by the same 1.2 L naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine that powers the Altroz. Tuned for the Punch, the engine puts out 86 PS and 113 Nm torque. The engine can be paired to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.