Tata Nexon Gets A Price Hike Of ₹11,000

Tata motors have once again hiked their prices and this time around it is applicable for the Nexon. The compact SUV offering from Tata gets a price hike of ₹ 11,000. This is the second price hike done by the company because there is a rise in input costs. Tata has also discontinued some diesel variants from their lineup. Models like the entry-level XE variant, the mid-spec XMA, and XMA(S) variants, and the top-spec XZ and XZA+(S) variants are no longer offered.

Tata Nexon: a quick recap

The Nexon is the first car in India to receive a full 5-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP, an internationally renowned automotive safety accreditation body and is much acclaimed for its class-leading safety, design, and driving pleasure. The SUV comes in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol is a 1.2-liter turbocharged mill tuned to produce 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, the latter is a 1.5-liter motor good for 108 bhp and 260 Nm of power figures. The current Tata Nexon is well equipped with LED DRLs, a revised front grille, lower part rather, scuff plates, flat bottomed steering, a digital instrument cluster, 7” infotainment system with Android Auto and apple car play, Auto A/C, keyless entry, cruise control, and a sunroof.

Nexon EV: a quick recap

The Tata Nexon EV comes with a high energy density 30.2 kWh Lithium-ion battery and permanent synchronous magnet induction motor with IP 67 rating. It produces 129ps and 245 nm of torque. The battery comes with an 8years / 1,60,000 km warranty. It comes with an ARAI-certified range of 312kms. The Nexon EV can be charged via a 15 ampere AC socket which would take around 10 hours to fully charge or a DC charger would take an hour to charge from 0 to 80%.

Some of the features offered by the Nexon EV are a powered sunroof with tilt function, touchscreen infotainment by Harman, 35 connected car features via iRA connected car technology, R16 Alloy wheels, auto headlamps, auto rain-sensing wipers, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, 7” TFT digital instrument cluster and leatherette wrapped steering wheel. The Nexon EV is not affected by the price hike.

 

