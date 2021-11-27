Tata Motors To Manufacture Semiconductor Chips

India car maker Tata is leaving no stones unturned. The Indian carmaker is making good progress with their cars like Tata Punch, Tata Safari, and Tata Nexon. Tata is also offering EVS and top-notch safety of 4 or 5 stars safety rating. The Tata group previously said that they would enter the semiconductor business, and now there is an update.

Tata’s Semiconductor business: All you need to know

Tata group is in talks with 3 states to invest 300 million to set up a semiconductor assembly and test unit. A source close to the matter said that Tata is talking to the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana and scouting for land for the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) plant. Tata group has said that they would like to enter the semiconductor business. This is the first time news about the group’s foray into the sector and its scale has been reported. Tata has looked at potential locations for the factory and would be finalized.

“While Tata is very strong on the software side of things, hardware is something they want to add to their portfolio, which is very critical for long-term growth,” a source said. The factory is expected to start operations late next year and could employ up to 4,000 workers. The availability of skilled labor at the right cost was key to the long-term viability of the project. Once Tata starts, the ecosystem will come around so it’s very critical to find the right place from a labor standpoint.” the source added. Tata bolster will push the “Make in India” project of PM Modi drive for electronics manufacturing, which turns the South Asian nations second biggest market for smartphones.

Also read: Planning To Own A Tata EV? Get Ready For Higher Waiting Period

Official statement

Chairman N. Chandrasekaran Tata group Chairman said, “The Tata group, which controls India’s top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services and has interests in everything from autos to aviation, plans to invest in high-end electronics and digital businesses. Potential clients of Tata’s OSAT business include companies such as Intel, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and STMicroelectronics”. This in-house project of semiconductors which is used for Safety and driver assistance in cars could bring the cost of tata cars down as well.