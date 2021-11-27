Skoda Slavia Powertrain-Wise Variants Revealed

The Skoda Slavia has made quite the entrance. Being the successor to one of Skoda’s most iconic cars for the Indian market; the Rapid, Slavia has to uphold a legacy from the very first day. So far it looks like the Slavia does share the same Skoda DNA. The bookings have also already started ahead of the official launch. The car has made a lot of noise in the mid-size sedan segment, only to wake its rivals for a real challenge. The brand had already revealed the Slavia, but more recently they have also revealed the variants and the engine options available. Skoda Slavia: Powertrain-wise variants Variant Engine Options Transmission Options Active 1.0L TSI 6-Speed Manual Ambition 1.0L TSI 6-Speed Manual/Automatic Style 1.0L TSI 1.5L TSI 6-Speed Manual/Automatic 6-Speed Manual/ Automatic 7-Speed DSG

Skoda Slavia: a quick recap

Though the Slavia is thought of as a replacement for the Rapid, it is a lot longer. Similarly, it also has a longer wheelbase. In terms of design, being a Skoda, it gets the traditional look upfront with the piano black butterfly grille with chrome surrounds. The headlights are sharp and widen as they move outwards. At the side, the look is quite clean with a Skoda badge on the fender and character lines that run from the badge to the back of the car. At the back, the look is simple with L-shaped taillights, Skoda lettering over the boot lid, and a chrome line running along with the diffuser.

The interiors of the Slavia bears a strong resemblance to the Octavia and the Kushaq. The handbrake, switchgear, gear lever, and touch-sensitive climate control unit are borrowed from the Kushaq. The steering wheel is the same twin-spoke leather-wrapped unit with chrome scrollers and audio controls. There are circular A/C vents on the sides which are different from the hexagonal units seen in the Kushaq. Unlike the Kushaq, the Slavia will come with an 8-inch virtual cockpit display.

Performance

The Slavia gets two engine options; a 1.0L TSI that puts out 113HP of power and 178Nm of torque, and a 1.5L TSI that puts out 148HP of power and 250Nm of torque. The car also gets a wide variety of transmission options to choose from including manual, automatic, and a DSG.