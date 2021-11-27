Skoda Kodiaq Facelift To Launch In January 2022

The Skoda Kodiaq made its first appearance in 2016. It was launched in the Indian market in 2017 and it was powered by a 2.0L diesel engine that was capable of 148BHP of power and 340Nm of torque. Sadly, with the introduction of the BS6 norms, Skoda Kodiaq was discontinued in April 2020. Now, the Kodiaq is all set to make its return in the facelifted avatar! Zac Hollis, Director Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India revealed that the Kodiaq will make its way back to India in January 2022.

What we know so far

The new Skoda Kodiaq packs a revamped design. It gets a new hexagonal butterfly grille with chrome inserts. New slim LED headlamps with the DRLs running at the bottom of the headlights. Thanks to the new grille and new headlamps, the car gets a more aggressive look as opposed to the lazier look offered by the old model. The foglamps on this model are placed higher up just below the headlights. This car also gets a vRS variant, that offers sportier looks with 20” diamond cut Sagittarius alloy wheels. Over to the side, the looks remains unchanged and offers the same bold lines and the chrome treatment around the windows. The car also gets a dual-tone color scheme, with the roof rails, rear spoiler and the ORVMs covered in gloss black. At the back, the taillights have a very edgy and slim look. We also get to see chrome treatment around the black skid plate at the rear.

On the inside, we get multiway electrically adjustable seats with memory function, massage function, ventilated and heated function along with adjustable lumbar support. It gets the new twin-spoke Skoda steering wheel, along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch infotainment system. It is also possible that the car gets the new 9.2-inch touchscreen. the car also gets a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting to elevate the overall finish of the cabin.

Also read: Skoda Slavia Finally Breaks Cover!

Talking about performance, the old 2.0L diesel engine has been replaced by the all-new 2.0L turbo petrol engine that puts out 190HP of power and 320Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission and we hope for it to get 4X4 set up just like the previous generation Kodiaq.