Skoda Auto India Appoints Gurpratap Boparai as new Managing Director

ŠKODA AUTO India Private Ltd (SAIPL) has appointed Gurpratap Boparai as its new Managing Director. 48-year-old Gurpratap was most recently CEO of Fiat India Automobiles Ltd. Mr Boparai will take charge as the Skoda MD on 2nd April 2018. In his new role, he will be reporting directly to SKODA CEO Bernhard Maier.

Boparai has many years of experience in the international automotive industry and was most recently CEO of Fiat India Automobiles Ltd. The Indian market plays an important role in SKODA AUTO’s global growth strategy. The Volkswagen Group recently commissioned SKODA AUTO to evaluate a global architecture for volume segments with the modular MQB A0 IN system. ŠKODA’s strategic approach is to launch this localized platform on the Indian market in 2020 when more stringent crash and emissions standards come into force.

SKODA also plans to produce competitive volume models for the SKODA and Volkswagen brands in India. In the medium term, SKODA AUTO aims for sustained, stable growth in India.

SKODA AUTO India Private Ltd. currently offers four models on the Indian subcontinent: the OCTAVIA, SUPERB, RAPID and most recently the KODIAQ, which was launched in October 2017.

The RAPID is manufactured at the Pune plant, while the OCTAVIA, SUPERB and KODIAQ models are produced in Aurangabad where the company headquarters are located. ŠKODA vehicles are sold in India through 70 dealerships and 70 service centres are available to customers.