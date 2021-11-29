Royal Enfield Starts CKD Unit In Thailand

Royal Enfield will start operations with a new and exclusive local assembly unit and CKD [complete knockdown unit] facility in Thailand. This facility is in partnership with GPX and will boost the company’s business in Southeast Asia. This new facility will further reiterate its commitment to the Asia-Pacific region, said in a company release. Royal Enfield now has 3 CKD units overseas which include countries like Argentina and Colombia in Latin America, and now in Thailand in addition to the three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Chennai. This new facility will cater to customers in Thailand and will be a distribution hub for all other countries in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia and Vietnam, thereby offering significant advantages and growth opportunities for Royal Enfield. Starting from this month, the new facility will start local assembly of Himalayan, Interceptor 650, and Continental GT 650 models.

Why is it important for the company?

Thailand has been a critical market for Royal Enfield since the brand’s foray in 2015. Having made significant strides in the country and APAC region Royal Enfield is now among the top five players in the premium, mid-size motorcycle segment in markets such as Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, and Korea. With a burgeoning consumer base in the Asia-Pacific, and a significant retail network in the region, the new local assembly unit will be a critical boost for business growth in Southeast Asia.

RE’s international ventures

The company also has two production facilities located at Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal, near Chennai. Royal Enfield also has invested in two world-class technical centers in Bruntingthorpe, UK, and Chennai, and in 2020 opened its first assembly unit outside India, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Royal Enfield operates through 1033 large format dealerships and, 1038 studios in all major cities and towns in India and export to over 60 countries around the globe.

Official statement

B Govindarajan, the executive director, Royal Enfield, said, “Royal Enfield has been working extensively to grow and expand the middleweight motorcycling segment globally. With a strategic view to grow the business and cater to increasing demand, we have been pursuing our plans to set up local assembly units in priority markets beginning with Argentina in 2020 and then Colombia earlier this year.”