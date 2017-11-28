TVS Jupiter / Classic Video Review: What Makes it Such a Mega Hit?

The TVS Jupiter has been breaking sales record for its maker for many months now. TVS has sold more than 2 million units of the scooter and last month it sold more than 81 thousand units. For a scooter to sell in such large numbers cannot be a fluke. So what is it that makes this scoot, named after the biggest planet in our solar system such a mega hit? We took the recently introduced, top of the line, retro styled Jupiter Classic variant out for a ride to figure what was the secret sauce. Turns out, the mystery isn’t too deep. The product’s quality, styling, features and performance speak for themselves. Here’s our video review
- Design and style
- Engine and Performance
- Features
- Ride and Handling
- Price
TVS Jupiter Summary
The TVS Jupiter is the right blend of styling, performance and features along with a rugged build sorted dynamics. For someone looking for a male oriented scooter this one has to be one of the best options available in India