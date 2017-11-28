TVS Jupiter / Classic Video Review: What Makes it Such a Mega Hit?

The TVS Jupiter has been breaking sales record for its maker for many months now. TVS has sold more than 2 million units of the scooter and last month it sold more than 81 thousand units. For a scooter to sell in such large numbers cannot be a fluke. So what is it that makes this scoot, named after the biggest planet in our solar system such a mega hit? We took the recently introduced, top of the line, retro styled Jupiter Classic variant out for a ride to figure what was the secret sauce. Turns out, the mystery isn’t too deep. The product’s quality, styling, features and performance speak for themselves. Here’s our video review

Motoroids Comments
(1 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google