New Honda Grazia Review, Video, Price, Specs, Features And Image Gallery

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India is leaving no stone unturned to continue being the market leader in the automatic scooter segment. The brand is now focusing to attract Young and Urban India, the college goers, the young professionals – potential buyers in the age group of 18-30 year-olds – with its all new Grazia. The stylish new Honda Grazia is feature packed, some of which are segment first. Here’s what we think of the all-new Honda Grazia.

Honda Grazia Video Review

Honda Grazia Design and Styling

The “Advanced Urban Scooter”, as Honda calls it, the new Grazia is one of the most visually appealing scooter in its segment. The edgy and modern styling is further complemented by a long list of features and as many as six attractive colour options to select from. The Honda Grazia is available in three trim levels which are distinguished by steel and alloy wheels. The base variant comes with steel wheel while the mid-variant is equipped with alloys and tubeless tyres – both featuring drum brakes. The top-end model benefits from a 190mm front disc brake.

Upfront, the dual tone apron features sharp and muscular styling which gives the new Grazia a unique character that will appeal to young buyers. The apron also houses the segment’s first all LED headlamp which is claimed to offer a brighter light, better spread, more focused and wider beam than the traditional halogen based headlamps. We tested the scooter in broad daylight and thus could not evaluate its performance. On the downside, you’d probably face some troubles while manoeuvring in the dark as the apron mounted headlight does not move with the handlebar but that’s really isn’t a deal breaker.

Another segment first feature is its all-digital instrument console that also features a tachometer, and a unique economy indicator. The 3 Step Eco Speed Indicator is claimed to offer realistic mileage information which allows more flexibility to the rider to adjust his riding style accordingly. The lights on the meter glow depending on the throttle input, with three being the maximum fuel economy achieved. The digital instrument console also displays speedometer, trip meter, odometer, fuel gauge and clock.

Grazia also features a unique 4 in 1 lock with Seat Opener Switch. The rider no longer needs to take out the key and open the seat lock from the rear. All you need to do is bring the key to the seat mark, and push the One Side Functioning Switch. The 18-litre underseat storage can easily accommodate an open face helmet or a handbag. On the downside though, it misses out on the external fuel filler cap which was bit of a letdown.

The All New Grazia also gets a Utility Pocket to keep the mobile phone safely. Buyers can also opt for an optional smartphone charger which is far more convenient than the underseat storage USB charger. The Utility Pocket gives quick access to the smartphone without compromising the safety of you device as you charge it on the go.

The sharp and muscular design with dual-tone finish continues on the sides. Honda branding can be seen on the sides of the footboard while a 3-D metallic Grazia logo on the side adds to premium finish. The body coloured split grab rail, and carbon-fibre texture on the exhaust heat shield further complements the sharp & sporty character of the scooter.

The overall design looks appealing while the list of features make the Honda Grazia a tempting proposition. If we had to point out the niggles, we’d say that we really miss the external fuel cap. Moreover, while the switchgear quality is pretty decent, we did miss a “pass switch” and had to rely on the high-low beam switch to signal the vehicle ahead of us but we’re really nitpicking.

Honda Grazia Engine and Performance

Before we talk about the performance, let us run you through the engine output numbers. At the heart of the new Grazia is the 124.9cc fan cooled, 4-stroke engine with Honda’s proprietary HET technology (Honda Eco Technology). It’s the same engine that also powers the Honda Activa 125, in the exact state of tune and delivers 8.52 bhp of power @ 6,500 rpm and and 10.54 Nm of torque @ 5,000 rpm.

The engine packs solid low and mid-range and feels zippy in city traffic. The scooter would easily venture into the sixties and early seventies on the speedometer. The claimed top speed is rated at 85 kmph but a longer patch of road saw the digital console display speeds of upto 90 kmph. It does take quite some time to reach there as the top end isn’t as meaty and the acceleration starts to fade away post 7,000 rpm mark. The engine feels refined with no unpleasant vibrations, even as you get closer to redline.

The scooter also delivers good stopping power too. We had the range topping Grazia which came equipped with a 190mm disc brake upfront and a 130mm drum at the rear. The feedback is decent and the scooter would come to a halt fairly easily. Braking safety is further enhanced by Combi Brake System with Equalizer which distributes braking force proportionately between front and rear wheels simultaneously by pressing just the left lever.

The convenience that the scooter offers in stop-go traffic, coupled with it’s zippy engine and the ability to maintain decent speeds makes the Honda Grazia a perfect package for the city and we really could not ask for more. But how comfortable is the new scooter?

Honda Grazia Ride and Handling

The Grazia rides on telescopic front suspension and the overall setup is on the softer side, a little too soft for my liking. But the setup is aimed to deliver a plush ride quality and it does not disappoint. The new Honda Grazia would glide over any undulations without breaking your back. The wide and well-padded seat further enhances the overall experience, even when you have to park your rear on it for a longer duration. Tall folks would have a great time too as the floorboard is large and can comfortably accommodate long legs.

The handling is fairly neutral while the 90/90-12 tyre at the front and 90/100-10 at the rear provided good grip. That being said, I would’ve liked a slightly stiffer suspension which would’ve enhanced the handling department but that’s really a personal preference and I’m sure the buyers would appreciate the plush ride quality that the new Grazia offeres.

Honda Grazia Safety

Braking safety, as aforementioned, is further enhances by Combi Brake System with Equalizer which comes as standard on all variants. The safety net distributes braking force proportionately between front and rear wheels simultaneously by pressing just the left lever.

Honda Grazia Verdict

The overall experience was positive and besides the small bits like the missing external fuel cap, we really didn’t have many complains with the new Honda Grazia. We absolutely admire the modern styling while many of the segment first features and the zippy engine make it a serious proposition who is in the market to buy an automatic scooter. The prices for the scooter start at INR 57,897 for the base variant which is pretty aggressive, considering the overall package that you get in the form of the new Honda Grazia.

Honda Grazia Price

As aforementioned, the base variant has been priced at INR 57,897. The mid-variant with alloy wheels and drum brakes is available for INR 59,827 while the range topping modelwith front disc brake has been priced at INR 62,269.

Honda Grazia Technical Specifications

Engine Type ©Fan cooled, 4 stroke, SI Engine Displacement 124.9cc Max net power 6.35 kW (8.52 bhp) @6500 rpm Max net torque 10.54 Nm @ 5000 rpm Bore 52.4mm Stroke 57.9mm Compression ratio 9.8:1 Air filter type Viscous paper filter Starting method Kick/self Type V–Matic Max speed 85 kmph Body Dimensions Length 1812mm Width 697mm Wheel base 1260mm Ground clearance 155mm Seat height 766mm Kerb weight 107kg (dlx) Fuel tank capacity 5.3L Tyres & brakes Tyre size (front) 90/90-12 (Tubeless) Tyre size (Rear) 90/100-10 (Tubeless) Rim size (front) 12 inch Rim size (rear) 10 inch Brake type & size (front) Drum 130mm/Disc 190mm Brake type & size (rear) Drum 130 (CBS) Frame & Suspension Frame type Under Bone Front Telescopic Rear Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type Electricals Battery 12V 3Ah (MF) Head lamp LED Price (Ex-Showroom Delhi) Standard INR 57,897 Grazia Alloy INR 59,827 Grazia Dlx (Disc Brake) INR 62,269

Honda Grazia Image Gallery