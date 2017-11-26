New 2017 Volkswagen Passat India Video Review – Performance, Features, Price, Specs, Mileage and All the details

The new eighth generation 2017 Volkswagen Passat for India gets an all new design, with a whole bunch of new features and a totally revamped interior. In this exhaustive video review of the 2017 VW Passat, we have tried to touch upon every aspect of the car which may interest a buyer or an enthusiast. The new Passat is powered by a 2.0 litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed dual clutch DSG Transmission. Ex-showroom prices for the new Volkswagen Passat are Rs 30 lakh for the Comfortline variant and Rs 33 lakh for the top of the line Highline variant at the time we did this video review. Equipped with Dynamic Chassis Control or DCC, the Passat offers driving modes with suspension damping, a feature which is generally not available in cars this class. Top notch safety features and tons of equipment make this one a great product – probably the best in its price range. Check out our exhaustive video review of the 2017 VW Passat, followed by a demonstration of its Park Assist Feature.

The Passat in its eighth generation model has evolved to be a super-refined machine which boasts equipment and features meant for cars several notches above. An extremely well rounded package.