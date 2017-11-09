2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Review, Video, Price, Specs, Features And Image Gallery

One side of me wants to settle down, stop living like an 18-year-old who’d ring the bell of the house at 2 AM almost every other weekend. The side which wants me to shave off the long-ish beard that I’ve managed to grow over the past six months, start waking up on time, eat healthy, exercise, replace the KTM 200 Duke in my garage for a more practical machine that can accommodate a full-grown person on the pillion seat, probably even buy a hatchback. Then there is the other side, the one that probably does not have the words “practical thinking” in its dictionary. It’s like that kid your parents warned you to stay away from. This side is fuelled by the list of exotics I get to test as part of my job and the list is long.

2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Video Review

There are far many motorcycles that can fuel the adrenaline rush without burning a hole in your bank account. But then there are others that would make you sell off all your investments you’ve made for a secure future, if your were to savor their rare taste. On top of that list, and I believe I speak for most of the motoring enthusiasts on the planet, are the MV Agustas.

We rung in the year 2017 with the MV Agusta F3, a machine that’s inspired by the timeless lines of the legendary F4 in a form that’s enjoyable without the fear of dying. Now, I’m almost set to bid adieu to the year with another MV, but this one’s far more brutal than its fully faired sibling. It is the MV Agusta Brutale 800.

My colleague, who could not stop daydreaming about the Brutale 800, tested the previous generation model. I, on the other hand, got a rather short spin on the previous generation model. So, when we got the invite to test the new 2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800, I set to have a fistfight, if the situation demanded. Instead, I got away fairly easily with the 2017 Brutale 800 thanks to the multiple car reviews that kept my colleagues on their heels during the past month.

Oh, and it got even better as there was a BMW M3 that was parked in my boss’s garage for the weekend. Our team is currently working on text and video review of the German performance car and we’ll be posting that story soon. Meanwhile, let’s get back to the Italian exotic. Here’s what it’s like to ride one of the top contenders of a beauty pageant in the motoring universe.

2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Design and Styling

The door of the garage made a squeaking sound as I walked into the workshop and laid my eyes on the all new 2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 and I’m pretty sure my heart skipped a beat. You see, the previous generation model was an absolute stunner. But those wine sipping, pasta eating creative geniuses managed to make it look even better in the latest iteration.

The MV Agusta Brutale 800 gets a major visual overhaul for 2017. Yet, it carries the familiar silhouette of the previous generation model. It continues to use the spherical headlight design although it sweeps back by a slight margin that gives a smooth flow to the visuals. The headlight also features a LED pilot lamp that adds to the modern looks of the roadster.

The all-digital instrument console displays the regular bits including tachometer, odometer, two trip meters, gear position indicator, selected riding mode (Normal, Rain, Sport and Custom), engine temperature, ABS, Traction Control levels, and clock. The fuel gauge is missing from the mix but it does have a low-fuel indicator. It really shouldn’t bother the owners unless they intend to go long distance riding.

The fuel tank – with 16.5-litre of space – gets more character with the re-sculpted design and it looks even better than the previous generation Brutale 800. The brushed aluminium finish towards the saddle further enhances the design.

From the sides, the first thing you’d probably notice is the look through window below the rider’s seat. There isn’t any particular purpose to the design but it’s aimed to enhance the aesthetics. Moreover, for 2017, the Brutale 800 comes with a split seat design which looks far better than the previous generation model. The saddle padding is plush too and despite the relatively hard set suspension, the comfort department does not suffer much. On the down side, due to the compact shape, your love interest would have to sit really close to you. Wait… That is not a bad thing at all.

Another eye-catching element is the minimalist, truncated tail design with the rear numberplate and LED blinkers now mounted on the rear tyre hugger. The pillion grab rails have been smartly integrated into the rear seat’s design for a cleaner look.

The design bits that’d remind you of the previous generation model are the likes of tubular trellis frame and the triple exhaust layout. But while the exhaust design is similar to the previous generation, the muffler size is noticeably bigger and more detailed than before. The single-sided swingarm is retained but the new mounts for the rear numberplate enhance the overall aesthetics and lend a cleaner look to the motorcycle.

It looks appealing, attractive, alluring, artistic and those are just the A’s. The new, chiselled fuel tank, the compact proportions, the truncated tail and the muscular design make it one of the finest looking middleweight roadsters out there. But while the visual overhaul adds to the aspiration value, we’d be lying if we said we wouldn’t change a thing or two. To start with, rear-view mirror integrated front blinkers would’ve given a cleaner look to the front. Secondly, while we admire the new headlight design, an all LED unit would’ve made it look absolutely stunning, while enhancing its illumination capabilities. Lastly, a rear cowl – even as an option – would’ve added to the sportiness of the motorcycle. But honestly, we’re nitpicking here and if we had that kind of money, we’d buy it in a heartbeat.

2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Engine and Performance

We had some speculations about the performance that has been strangulated by the newest emission norms. On paper, the new 2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 is low on performance and relatively heavier on weight when compared to the previous generation model. However, swing a leg over the saddle, fire up the engine and you’re welcomed by that typical metal-grinding-against-metal sound that MV’s are known for.

The motorcycle continues to use the 798cc inline three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve engine which also powers the MV Agusta F3. However, unlike its faired sibling’s 148 hp and 88 Nm, the new 2017 Brutale 800 makes 109 hp of power @ 11,500 rpm and 83 Nm or peak torque @ 7,600 rpm. To put things in perspective, the previous generation Brutale 800 made 125 hp and 81 Nm. Moreover, the weight has grown from 167 kg to 175 kg (dry) which means that on paper, the new Brutale 800 gets a lower power-to-weight ratio and the same is evident in real life. But that’s on relative terms and the new generation Brutale 800 is just as much fun as any other middleweight naked out there.

The new norms have compromised the “Brutal” character of the engine but the first gear would still take you past a ton on the speedometer before redlining at 108 kmph. Second cog will push you till 140 kmph while the third will top out at 175 kmph and you’ve still got three more gears to go. Moreover, while we loved the brutal character of the previous generation model, the power deliver on the new Brutale 800 is linear and you’re not really taken by surprise by a massive surge.

Keep the engine anywhere above 3,000 rpm mark and the Brutale 800 will march on without any fuss. The engine feels fairly uncomfortable below that so you’d be stuck in the first cog for most of the traffic. The first step-up in power is evident at 4,000 rpm mark – MV claims that about 90% of the torque is available at just 3,800 rpm. Another step-up comes around 7,000 revs as the motorcycle inches closer to its peak torque although the real punch comes post 10,000 rpm where there’s a noticeable spike in the delivery as the Brutale 800 goes for the horizon. The symphony from those pipes isn’t made for those who seek the smooth sounds of the Japanese machines. It’s got that raw, characterful sound that the MV’s are known for and it’s made for people who like their machines the old-worldly way.

The six-speed transmission comes with MV EAS 2.0 which is Electronically Assisted for both Shift up & down shifts that works flawlessly as you gun the motorcycle down a straight line. We did, however, have some trouble while riding in traffic.

As aforementioned, the motorcycle comes equipped with four riding modes – Normal, Rain, Sport, and Custom. The Normal, Rain and Sport modes, unlike some of its competitors, cannot be tailored to rider’s preference and for that you’d solely have to rely on the Custom mode. The Custom Mode lets you adjust the throttle sensitivity, max engine torque, engine braking, engine response, and RPM limiter. You can toggle through different modes on the fly with the conveniently set “Engine Map” button on the right side switchgear. Moreover, you can fiddle with the Traction Control (except for the Rain mode which gets maximum intervention) and ABS as per your preference with the left-side switchgear, although you’d have to come to a standstill, make the changes and restart the motorcycle to save the settings.

The braking department does justice to the performance too as the 320 mm double floating disc with 4 piston calipers upfront and 220 mm single disc with 2 piston caliper from Brembo provide ample of bite and progression. The ABS System Bosch 9 Plus with Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation makes sure you’re covered under heavy braking situations. Giving more confidence for aggressive braking are the Pirelli Diablo Rossi III tyres which give you ample of grip on the surface.

This isn’t a motorcycle that you’d want to ride in city traffic and that’s mainly because the Brutale 800 enjoys staying in high revs. It’s made for the highways and, if you’ve got enough skills, for the track. It isn’t for you if you’re just graduating to the middleweight segment and you’d rather go for something that comes with a mellow character as the peaky nature of that three-cylinder engine demands honed riding skills.

2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Ride and Handling

The MV Agusta Brutale 800 is meant to deliver razor sharp handling and thus the 43mm Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork upfront and the progressive Sachs, single shock absorber at the rear are set on the firm side. So while you’d have a lot of fun on well laid tarmac, you’d want to roll carefully over undulations and uneven surfaces. The rider’s triangle has a sporty character but it isn’t as committed as the F3. The flat handlebar gives some solace to your back so you can ride it for longer distances.

While the straightline stability is just about perfect, you’d require honed riding skills to take this motorcycle apex hunting as the Brutale 800 isn’t the easiest motorcycle to lean in. You really need to have good riding skills to make sure that you dip in and bring it up quickly. Honestly, we’ve had a much easier time cornering on the F3.

Lastly, since it’s a naked, you don’t really get any wind protection and you’d have trouble cruising in three digits so if you’re planning to conquer Saddle-sore competitions, this isn’t the motorcycle for that. This one’s for someone who wants a streetfighter naked genre of motorcycles.

2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Features and Details

2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Safety

Making sure you live to ride the next day is a sufficiently packed safety package which includes Bosch 9 Plus with Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation, eight level traction control and torque control with four maps. Apart from those, the perfect combination of Brembo sourced callipers along with the sticky Pirelli tyres make sure you bring the motorcycle to a standstill in a fair amount of time.

2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Verdict

The 2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 is a massive step-up in terms of visuals over its predecessor and we cannot emphasize enough on how beautiful this Italian masterpiece looks over most of the middleweights out there in the market. However, it isn’t for people who are:

Hunting for a budget friendly middleweight

Have limited riding skills

The performance has been slightly strangulated by the new emission norms and that has compromised the brutal character of the motorcycle but the symphony from that engine can be Beethoven’s Ninth or Rains Of Castamere, depending on your riding skills. So make sure you give it a good thought before making a buying decision. It’d set you back by INR 15.59 lakh (ex-showroom) which is quite expensive than most of the middleweight naked roadsters but for that kind of money you get something that gives you the bragging rights in the motorcycling universe and that’s the “MV” badge.

2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 India Price

The 2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 is one of the most expensive middleweight motorcycles in the country and will cost you INR 15.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner Total displacement 798 cm3 (48.68 cu. in.) Compression ratio 12.3:1 Starting Electric Bore x stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Max. power- r.p.m. (at the crankshaft) 81 kW (109 hp) at 11.500 r.p.m. Max. torque – r.p.m. 83 Nm (8.46 kgm) at 7.600 r.p.m. Cooling system Cooling with separeted liquid and oil radiators Engine management system Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with three injectors. Engine control unit Eldor EM2.0, throttle body full drive by wire Mikuni, pencil-coil. Torque control with four maps, Traction Control with eight levels of intervention. Electronic quick-shift MV EAS 2.0 (Electronically Assisted Shift up & down) Clutch Hydraulically actuated Wet-clutch, multi-disc with back torque limiting device Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Primary drive 19/36 Gear ratio First gear: 13/37 Second gear: 16/35 Third gear: 18/32 Fourth gear: 20/30 Fifth gear: 22/29 Sixth gear: 21/25 Final drive ratio 16/41 ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5000 r.p.m. Battery 12 V – 8.6 Ah DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT Wheelbase 1400 mm (55.12 in.) Overall length 2045 mm (80.51 in.) Overall width 875 mm (34.45 in.) Saddle height 830 mm (32.68 in.) Min. ground clearance 135 mm (5.31 in.) Trail 103.5 mm (4.07 in.) Dry weight 175 kg (385.8 lbs.) Fuel tank capacity 16.5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.) PERFORMANCE Maximum speed 237.0 km/h (147.2 mph) FRAME Type ALS Steel tubular trellis Rear swing arm pivot plates material Aluminium alloy FRONT SUSPENSION Type Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Fork dia. 43 mm (1.69 in.) Fork travel 125 mm (4.92 in.) REAR SUSPENSION Type Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Single sided swing arm material Aluminium alloy Wheel travel 124 mm (4.88 in.) BRAKES Front brake Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Front brake caliper Brembo radial-type, with 4 pistons Ø 32 mm (Ø 1.26 in.) Rear brake Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Rear brake caliper Brembo with 2 pistons – Ø 34 mm (Ø 1.34 in.) ABS System Bosch 9 Plus with RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation) WHEELS Front: Material/size Aluminium alloy 3.50 ” x 17 ” Rear: Material/size Aluminium alloy 5.50 ” x 17 ” TYRES Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Rear 180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) EMISSIONS Environmental Standard Euro 4 Price Ex-showroom INR 15.59 lakh

2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Image Gallery