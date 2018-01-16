Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition Launched In India

Land Rover extended its product portfolio in India with the launch of the new, MY2018 Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition. The new Landmark Edition is based on SE variant of the MY2018 Range Rover Evoque and commemorates six successful years of the British SUV. The most decorated Range Rover, with over 200 awards to its name, the Landmark Edition is priced INR 50.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mechanically, the Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition uses the 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel powertrain that’s tuned for 132 kW or 177 PS of power.

Visually, new to the Landmark Edition are a host of features that distinguish it from the standard MY2018 Range Rover Evoque. The list of upgrades include a Dynamic Body Style kit, body coloured lower door cladding, Graphite Atlas grille, bonnet, fender vent and tailgate lettering, Gloss Black (18) wheels, a Carpathian Grey contrast roof and a choice of three exterior colours, including a luminescent Moraine Blue, inspired by the turquoise lakes of the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

The interior is outfitted with Dark Satin Brushed Aluminium centre console trim finishers surrounded by grained Ebony Leather seats with contrasting Light Lunar stitching and perforated mid-section. Keyless entry and Powered Gesture Tailgate are also standard on the Landmark Edition.