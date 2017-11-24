New Yamaha MT-09 Launched In India; Priced Lower Than Existing Model

India Yamaha Motor has introduced the new version of Yamaha MT-09 in the Indian market. Built with the “power of a monster” and the “agility of a roadster”, the new MT-09 has been introduced in a bid to strengthen its superbike segment in the market.

Developed on the concept of a “multi-performance neo-roadster” that is in sync with the global MT Series design direction, this ballistic brother is the upgrade to the existing MT-09 that promises superior experience through its striking design and extraordinary technology.

The new MT-09 is priced at INR 10,88,122 (Ex showroom in Delhi) which is pegged lower than the existing model’s price, thereby transmitting the Goods & Service Tax (GST) benefits to the customers. It will be available at selected dealers across the country.

The new Yamaha MT-09 mounts a newly developed 847 cc, 3-Cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valves engine with ABS technology. Main features include:

Compact headlight assembly with four LED lights

Compact and light weight engine

Quick Shift System (QSS)

Newly designed rear view, “winglets” under the headlights

Leaping stance

Long Sharper stronger and compact profile

Advanced rear view with 3D appearance

Added compression damping adjustor to the front suspension

New seat design

Swing arm mounter rear fender

Yamaha MT-09 is targeted towards the youngsters who are stepping up from 600 cc sports model or thinking for downsizing from a large-displacement model and looking for a two-wheeler with superior characters like agile performance with swaggering power yet a compact build for efficient handling. This model will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) by India Yamaha Motor.

Colour Options Launch date *Ex-Showroom Price – Delhi Bluish Gray Solid Deep Purplish Blue Matte Dark Gray November 24, 2017 INR 10,88,122/-