New Yamaha MT-09 Launched In India; Priced Lower Than Existing Model

India Yamaha Motor has introduced the new version of Yamaha MT-09 in the Indian market. Built with the “power of a monster” and the “agility of a roadster”, the new MT-09 has been introduced in a bid to strengthen its superbike segment in the market.
Developed on the concept of a “multi-performance neo-roadster” that is in sync with the global MT Series design direction, this ballistic brother is the upgrade to the existing MT-09 that promises superior experience through its striking design and extraordinary technology.
The new MT-09 is priced at INR 10,88,122 (Ex showroom in Delhi) which is pegged lower than the existing model’s price, thereby transmitting the Goods & Service Tax (GST) benefits to the customers. It will be available at selected dealers across the country.
The new Yamaha MT-09 mounts a newly developed 847 cc, 3-Cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valves engine with ABS technology. Main features include:
- Compact headlight assembly with four LED lights
- Compact and light weight engine
- Quick Shift System (QSS)
- Newly designed rear view, “winglets” under the headlights
- Leaping stance
- Long Sharper stronger and compact profile
- Advanced rear view with 3D appearance
- Added compression damping adjustor to the front suspension
- New seat design
- Swing arm mounter rear fender
Yamaha MT-09 is targeted towards the youngsters who are stepping up from 600 cc sports model or thinking for downsizing from a large-displacement model and looking for a two-wheeler with superior characters like agile performance with swaggering power yet a compact build for efficient handling. This model will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) by India Yamaha Motor.
|Colour Options
|Launch date
|*Ex-Showroom Price – Delhi
|Bluish Gray Solid
Deep Purplish Blue
Matte Dark Gray
|November 24, 2017
|INR 10,88,122/-