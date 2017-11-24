New Yamaha MT-09 Launched In India; Priced Lower Than Existing Model

India Yamaha Motor has introduced the new version of Yamaha MT-09 in the Indian market. Built with the “power of a monster” and the “agility of a roadster”, the new MT-09 has been introduced in a bid to strengthen its superbike segment in the market.

Developed on the concept of a “multi-performance neo-roadster” that is in sync with the global MT Series design direction, this ballistic brother is the upgrade to the existing MT-09 that promises superior experience through its striking design and extraordinary technology.

November 24, 2017-New-Yamaha-MT-09-Launched-In-India-3-600x269.jpg

The new MT-09 is priced at INR 10,88,122 (Ex showroom in Delhi) which is pegged lower than the existing model’s price, thereby transmitting the Goods & Service Tax (GST) benefits to the customers. It will be available at selected dealers across the country.

The new Yamaha MT-09 mounts a newly developed 847 cc, 3-Cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valves engine with ABS technology. Main features include:

  • Compact headlight assembly with four LED lights
  • Compact and light weight engine
  • Quick Shift System (QSS)
  • Newly designed rear view, “winglets” under the headlights
  • Leaping stance
  • Long Sharper stronger and compact profile
  • Advanced rear view with 3D appearance
  • Added compression damping adjustor to the front suspension
  • New seat design
  • Swing arm mounter rear fender

November 24, 2017-New-Yamaha-MT-09-Launched-In-India-2-600x269.jpg

Yamaha MT-09 is targeted towards the youngsters who are stepping up from 600 cc sports model or thinking for downsizing from a large-displacement model and looking for a two-wheeler with superior characters like agile performance with swaggering power yet a compact build for efficient handling. This model will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) by India Yamaha Motor.

Colour OptionsLaunch date*Ex-Showroom Price – Delhi
Bluish Gray Solid

Deep Purplish Blue

Matte Dark Gray

November 24, 2017INR 10,88,122/-
