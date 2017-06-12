New 2017 Triumph Street Triple S India Launch : All Updates, Images, Tech Specs And Prices

Update 3: Pricing against rivals (ex-showroom Prices)

Yamaha MT-09 : INR 11.36 Lakh

Ducati Monster 821 : INR 10.86 Lakh (Monster 797 India Launch Scheduled on June 14)

Kawasaki Z 900 : INR 9 Lakh

2017 Triumph Street Triple : INR 8.50 Lakh

Update 2:

New 2017 Triumph Street Triple S India Price : INR 850,000 (ex-showroom Delhi)

Update 1:

The motorcycle will come to India via the CKD route and will be assembled in Company’s Manesar plant.

Triumph Motorcycles will launch the new 2017 Street Triple in the Indian market today. The updated Street Triple features an all new engine with increased displacement. The British automaker claims that only 10% of the engine components have been carried over from the previous generation model. The revised engine gets new camshafts, Nikasil plated aluminium barrels and the crankshaft.

The new 765cc liquid cooled, DOHC, in-line three cylinder engine, which is claimed to shed about 1.5 kg over the outgoing version is is available in three states of tune: 111 BHP with 71 Nm of torque, 116BHP with 75 Nm of torque, and 121 BHP with 75 Nm of torque for the Street Triple S, Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS trims respectively. The Indian market will receive the Street Triple S while the Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS are likely to follow later in the year.

The new Street Triple S is the entry level model from the new range, delivering 113 PS/111 BHP of power @ 11,250 rpm and 73 Nm of torque @ 10,421 rpm. The engine comes mated to a six speed transmission while a quickshifter will be available as an optional accessory. Standard equipment includes:

Ride-by-wire throttle

ABS

Switchable Traction control

All-new ‘gullwing’ swingarm

Rain and Road riding modes

LED position light bulb headlights

Updated LCD instrument pack

All new bodywork including new flyscreen with integrated air intake, and new inner and outer radiator cowls

Sporty twin-seat design

Painted rear bodywork

New black powder coated main frame, subframe and swingarm

Stay tuned for more updates!