Home Recent Launches New 2017 Triumph Street Triple S India Launch : All Updates, Images, Tech Specs And Prices
New 2017 Triumph Street Triple S India Launch : All Updates, Images, Tech Specs And Prices

New 2017 Triumph Street Triple S India Launch : All Updates, Images, Tech Specs And Prices

By Suvil SusvirkarJune 12, 2017

Update 3: Pricing against rivals (ex-showroom Prices)

Update 2:

New 2017 Triumph Street Triple S India Price : INR 850,000 (ex-showroom Delhi)

June 12, 2017-2017-Triumph-Street-Triple-India-Launch-4-600x337.jpg

Update 1:

The motorcycle will come to India via the CKD route and will be assembled in Company’s Manesar plant.

June 12, 2017-2017-Triumph-Street-Triple-India-Launch-2-600x337.jpg

Triumph Motorcycles will launch the new 2017 Street Triple in the Indian market today. The updated Street Triple features an all new engine with increased displacement. The British automaker claims that only 10% of the engine components have been carried over from the previous generation model. The revised engine gets new camshafts, Nikasil plated aluminium barrels and the crankshaft.

The new 765cc liquid cooled, DOHC, in-line three cylinder engine, which is claimed to shed about 1.5 kg over the outgoing version is is available in three states of tune: 111 BHP with 71 Nm of torque, 116BHP with 75 Nm of torque, and 121 BHP with 75 Nm of torque for the Street Triple S, Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS trims respectively. The Indian market will receive the Street Triple S while the Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS are likely to follow later in the year.

June 12, 2017-New-2017-Triumph-Street-Triple-10-600x400.jpg

The new Street Triple S is the entry level model from the new range, delivering 113 PS/111 BHP of power @ 11,250 rpm and 73 Nm of torque @ 10,421 rpm. The engine comes mated to a six speed transmission while a quickshifter will be available as an optional accessory. Standard equipment includes:

  • Ride-by-wire throttle
  • ABS
  • Switchable Traction control
  • All-new ‘gullwing’ swingarm
  • Rain and Road riding modes
  • LED position light bulb headlights
  • Updated LCD instrument pack
  • All new bodywork including new flyscreen with integrated air intake, and new inner and outer radiator cowls
  • Sporty twin-seat design
  • Painted rear bodywork
  • New black powder coated main frame, subframe and swingarm

Stay tuned for more updates!

Here is the detailed image gallery:

Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews
Tiguan India Launch

Volkswagen Tiguan India Launch - Image Gallery

New 2017 Toyota Camry - Image Gallery

Motul 5w30 and 10w30 (10)

Motul All About Lubes 5w30 / 10w30 - Image Gallery

McLaren P1 LM - Image Gallery