New 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Range India Launch, Images, Features, Tech Specs And Prices

To celebrate Harley-Davidson’s 115th Anniversary year, Motorcycle Company in India launched a complete custom range – four all-new Softail models that merge the performance of the Dyna line with the unparalleled custom look of the Softail line. The four new Softails feature all-new designs that strongly differentiate them from their predecessors and each other. And from a new base of style, comfort and performance the next generation of factory custom cruisers is ready for riders to elevate even further with their own personalisation.
New 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Prices
Prices for the 2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Range India start from INR 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
|2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Range India Price (ex-showroom Delhi)
|Street Bob
|INR 11.99 Lakh
|Fat Bob
|INR 13.99 Lakh
|Fat Boy
|INR 17.49 Lakh
|Heritage Softail Classic
|INR 18.99 Lakh
New 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Launch Date
The 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail range has been launched in India on October 12, 2017.
New 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Features and Details
The new bikes feature a stiffer and significantly lighter frame built to harness the high torque output of the new dual-counterbalanced Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. With high-performance dual-bending valve front suspension and an easily adjustable hidden rear monoshock, the aggressively styled 2018 Softail models are claimed to be faster, lighter and better handling than any of their Big Twin cruiser predecessors. The all-new Softail models are up to 17kg lighter than before.
A new high stiffness carbon steel tubular frame forms the core of the 2018 Softail chassis. Benefits of the new chassis include increased lean angles for many models, sharper turn-in response, quicker acceleration, nimble flickability, lighter weight and easier side-stand lift off than previous models. There are two unique swingarms, one for narrow and one for wide rear tires. The wide chassis is 5.89kg (15%) lighter, while the narrow chassis shaves 8.16kg (20%).
The motorcycles ride on new high-performance dual-bending valve front suspension. It’s optimised for both comfortable cruising and spirited riding with 130mm of travel. At the rear is a new monoshock rear suspension that is adjustable for spring preload and enables a 217kg range of payload capacity for increased passenger comfort and optimum handling.
New 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Variant-wise details
Fat Boy
- Aggressive, steamroller stance and front end design
- Modern-day interpretation of the classic headlight nacelle
- A 160mm front tire, the widest-ever on a Harley-Davidson production model, wraps the solid Lakester front wheel
- 16kg weight reduction to previous model
- Standard ABS
- 240mm rear tire with solid Lakester rear wheel
Heritage Classic
- New detachable windscreen
- New rigid, lockable, sealed, water-resistant saddlebags
- Taller suspension with increased passenger and cargo payload capacity
- 17kg weight reduction to previous model
- Standard cruise control and ABS
Fat Bob
- 2-1-2 upswept performance exhaust with a custom finish
- Largest aggressively treaded tires from the Motor Company: 150 mm front and 180 mm rear
- Dual disc front brakes
- 13.2 litre fuel tank
- 15kg weight reduction to previous model
- Inverted 43mm cartridge style front forks
Street Bob
- Smooth-top 13.2 litre fuel tank
- Black spoke wheels with chopped fenders
- Low-profile riser-mounted digital instrument screen
- 7kg weight reduction to previous model
- Lowest MSRP in Softail line
NEW TECHNOLOGY FEATURED ON EVERY SOFTAIL
- Unique Daymaker Signature LED Headlamps on all models
- Improved electrical system charging, more than doubled at idle speeds
- Easily adjustable rear shock pre-load settings (method varies by model)
- Under seat spanner wrench: Street Bob
- External hand adjustment knob: Fat Bob, Fat Boy
- Under seat socket adjustment: Heritage Classic
- New instrumentation
- Keyless ignition and security system standard
- Steering head mounted USB charge port
- New fuel tanks
New 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Engine and Performance
All 2018 Softail models draw power from Harley-Davidson’s new Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-Twin engine. Milwaukee-Eight engines retain the iconic 45-degree V-Twin cylinder angle. Milwaukee-Eight engines for Softail models are claimed to feature a refined, dual internally counter-balanced system that reduces engine vibration. The 1745cc engine is standard on all models with 100mm bore x 111.1mm stroke, with 10.0:1 compression ratio and 145 Nm of peak torque at 3,250 rpm.
The engine is claimed to offer:
- 0-60 mph – 10% quicker acceleration than the High Output Twin Cam 103
- 60-80 mph/5th gear – 16% faster acceleration than the High Output Twin Cam 103
New 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Safety
Dual disc front brakes and ABS will come as standard feature.
New 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Technical Specifications
|Engine Type
|Milwaukee-Eight 107 45-degree V-Twin cylinder liquid cooled engine
|Displacement
|1745cc
|Bore
|100 mm
|Stroke
|111.1 mm
|Compression
|10.0:1
|Peak Torque
|145 Nm @ 3,250 rpm
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
New 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Image Gallery
Summary
The new 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Range has been launched in India with prices starting from INR 11.99 lakh. The new range features Harley-Davidson's Milwaukee-Eight engine that's claimed to deliver quicker acceleration and better torque delivery through the range.