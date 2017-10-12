New 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Range India Launch, Images, Features, Tech Specs And Prices

To celebrate Harley-Davidson’s 115th Anniversary year, Motorcycle Company in India launched a complete custom range – four all-new Softail models that merge the performance of the Dyna line with the unparalleled custom look of the Softail line. The four new Softails feature all-new designs that strongly differentiate them from their predecessors and each other. And from a new base of style, comfort and performance the next generation of factory custom cruisers is ready for riders to elevate even further with their own personalisation.

New 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Prices

Prices for the 2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Range India start from INR 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Range India Price (ex-showroom Delhi) Street Bob INR 11.99 Lakh Fat Bob INR 13.99 Lakh Fat Boy INR 17.49 Lakh Heritage Softail Classic INR 18.99 Lakh

New 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Launch Date

The 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail range has been launched in India on October 12, 2017.

New 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Features and Details

The new bikes feature a stiffer and significantly lighter frame built to harness the high torque output of the new dual-counterbalanced Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. With high-performance dual-bending valve front suspension and an easily adjustable hidden rear monoshock, the aggressively styled 2018 Softail models are claimed to be faster, lighter and better handling than any of their Big Twin cruiser predecessors. The all-new Softail models are up to 17kg lighter than before.

A new high stiffness carbon steel tubular frame forms the core of the 2018 Softail chassis. Benefits of the new chassis include increased lean angles for many models, sharper turn-in response, quicker acceleration, nimble flickability, lighter weight and easier side-stand lift off than previous models. There are two unique swingarms, one for narrow and one for wide rear tires. The wide chassis is 5.89kg (15%) lighter, while the narrow chassis shaves 8.16kg (20%).

The motorcycles ride on new high-performance dual-bending valve front suspension. It’s optimised for both comfortable cruising and spirited riding with 130mm of travel. At the rear is a new monoshock rear suspension that is adjustable for spring preload and enables a 217kg range of payload capacity for increased passenger comfort and optimum handling.

New 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Variant-wise details

Fat Boy

Aggressive, steamroller stance and front end design Modern-day interpretation of the classic headlight nacelle A 160mm front tire, the widest-ever on a Harley-Davidson production model, wraps the solid Lakester front wheel

16kg weight reduction to previous model

Standard ABS

240mm rear tire with solid Lakester rear wheel

Heritage Classic

New detachable windscreen

New rigid, lockable, sealed, water-resistant saddlebags

Taller suspension with increased passenger and cargo payload capacity

17kg weight reduction to previous model

Standard cruise control and ABS

Fat Bob

2-1-2 upswept performance exhaust with a custom finish

Largest aggressively treaded tires from the Motor Company: 150 mm front and 180 mm rear

Dual disc front brakes

13.2 litre fuel tank

15kg weight reduction to previous model

Inverted 43mm cartridge style front forks

Street Bob

Smooth-top 13.2 litre fuel tank

Black spoke wheels with chopped fenders

Low-profile riser-mounted digital instrument screen

7kg weight reduction to previous model

Lowest MSRP in Softail line

NEW TECHNOLOGY FEATURED ON EVERY SOFTAIL

Unique Daymaker Signature LED Headlamps on all models

Improved electrical system charging, more than doubled at idle speeds

Easily adjustable rear shock pre-load settings (method varies by model) Under seat spanner wrench: Street Bob External hand adjustment knob: Fat Bob, Fat Boy Under seat socket adjustment: Heritage Classic

New instrumentation

Keyless ignition and security system standard

Steering head mounted USB charge port

New fuel tanks

New 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Engine and Performance

All 2018 Softail models draw power from Harley-Davidson’s new Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-Twin engine. Milwaukee-Eight engines retain the iconic 45-degree V-Twin cylinder angle. Milwaukee-Eight engines for Softail models are claimed to feature a refined, dual internally counter-balanced system that reduces engine vibration. The 1745cc engine is standard on all models with 100mm bore x 111.1mm stroke, with 10.0:1 compression ratio and 145 Nm of peak torque at 3,250 rpm.

The engine is claimed to offer:

0-60 mph – 10% quicker acceleration than the High Output Twin Cam 103

60-80 mph/5th gear – 16% faster acceleration than the High Output Twin Cam 103

New 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Safety

Dual disc front brakes and ABS will come as standard feature.

New 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Technical Specifications

Engine Type Milwaukee-Eight 107 45-degree V-Twin cylinder liquid cooled engine Displacement 1745cc Bore 100 mm Stroke 111.1 mm Compression 10.0:1 Peak Torque 145 Nm @ 3,250 rpm Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)

New 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Image Gallery