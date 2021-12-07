RE 650 Twins Anniversary Editions Sold Out In Just Two Minutes!

At EICMA 2021, Royal Enfield unveiled their 120th-anniversary edition 650 twins to the world. There are only 480 units available globally and out of which India got 120 units.60 of which are Interceptor 650’s and 60 Continental GT 650. All 120 units were sold out in a record time of 120 seconds.

Already sold out!

The bikes were available to customers on a first come first serve basis. The sale opened at 7:00 PM IST on December 06th and all the bikes were sold within the record time on www.royalenfield.com/120thedition. The entire package included the anniversary edition motorcycles along with a special blacked-out Royal Enfield Genuine Motorcycling Accessories kits as well as an extended warranty for the 4th and 5th year over and above the 3 year OEM warranty.

What sets them apart?

The twins get a black-chrome tank color scheme, which has been developed in-house. The twins also get unique, handcrafted, die-cast brass tank badges. Both the bikes get completely blacked-out components including engine, silencer, and other elements.

The 120th anniversary 650 twins get a brass badge on them. These badges were made in collaboration with the ‘SirpiSenthil’ family who are multi-generational artisans from the temple town of Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India. Other design details include hand-painted pinstripes. The badge not only looks good but also has a function. It has a unique serial number which indicates whether it is one of the 60 unique motorcycles in any of the four regions mentioned around the world. There’s also a side panel decal that pays a special homage to the brand’s 120 years. The brand is also offering a range of accessories for both such as flyscreens, engine guards, heel guards, touring, and bar end mirrors in black.

The limited-edition motorcycles will also be available for customers to buy in South-East Asia, the Americas, and European markets soon.

This really shows us the enthusiasm people have towards Royal Enfield bikes. We would see 120th-anniversary edition bikes on the road pretty soon. As of now, we don’t have any information regarding the delivery dates but we expect it to be early 2022. This is just speculation and we are waiting for a piece of official news from Royal Enfield.

