Piaggio India Inaugurates New Showroom In Pune

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd has announced the opening of a new dealership for its Vespa and Aprilia range of products in Pune, Maharashtra. The new showroom offers the various products under the Vespa 150,125 and Aprilia SR 150 and 125 range.

The new dealership, with 1,600 sq. ft. showroom has been designed keeping in mind the lifestyle and premium experience which reflects the Italian heritage of the brands. Equipped with the best customer service, quality and experience, the dealership aims to reach out to maximum customers in Pune.

On the occasion Diego Graffi CEO and MD Piaggio India expressed “The new dealership resonates the style quotient of both Vespa and Aprilia brands and would offer its customers extraordinary experience in the area of sales and Customer Service.”

The new dealership was inaugurated in presence of Ashish Yakhmi, Business Head, and Piaggio 2 Wheelers. The new dealership is located at Autosol, Shop no. 104, The Melange, Opp. Sandwik Asia co. near Aai Mata Mandir, Dapodi, Pune-411012.