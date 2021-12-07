Ola To Commence Deliveries Of Its Electric Scooters Soon

Ola electric entered the EV scooter space with their S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. Due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, the delivery date of the Ola scooter was pushed back. Recently Ola electric CEO Bhavesh Aggarwal announced the new delivery date via his Twitter profile. He announced that delivery will start from 15th December 2021. He also thanked the buyers for their patience. Ola also started with the test rides for their scooter in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata on November 10, and then opened up in five more cities – Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, and Pune on November 19.

Specs and features

The Ola electric scooter comes in two variants namely the S1 and S1 Pro. The S1 gets a 2.98kWh battery and it weighs 121kg. The S1 variant will achieve 0-40km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 90 km/h. It has a claimed range of 121km.

It will get normal and sport driving modes. The S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh battery and weighs 125kg. The S1 Pro will achieve 0-40km/h in 3 seconds and go on to a top speed of 115km/h. It will achieve a range of 181km. It gets driving modes like normal, sport, and hyper. The Ola electric scooter can be charged with a portable home charger of 750W. This will charge the S1 and S1 Pro to 100% in just 4.50 hours and 6.30 hours respectively. The Ola hyper charger station can charge it to 50% in just 18 minutes. Both scooters also get a torque figure of 58nm.

The Ola Electric scooter uses single-sided suspension and disc brakes, as well as 110/70-R12 MRF tires, at both ends. The Ola electric is packed to the brim with features. It gets a 7 inch TFT display with all the necessary information including navigation. The display lets you choose different driver profiles which provide different settings for everyone. Like other scooters in the segment, this one gets a reverse mode as well.

In addition to that, it has proximity unlocking that starts up the scooter as you approach it. The scooter can be used in silent mode or emit a sound that is customizable as well. The top-end S1 Pro variant gets hill assist, cruise control, and voice assistant. The features common between the S1 and S1 Pro are all LED lights and the TFT display. The S1 gets five body colors and the S1 Pro gets 10 color options.

