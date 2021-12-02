November 2021 Consolidated Car Sales Report

We have entered the month of December, and this is the last lap for the year 2021. While the holiday cheer and vacations are right around the corner, it is also the time we analyze the sales report of the automobile industry for the previous month. At first glance, we can say that November was not good for some of the biggest brands in the industry, but the rather smaller brands have taken to the stage. Despite the fact that we have been suffering from an acute shortage of semiconductors, some of the brands have registered exponential YoY growth rates.

Maruti Suzuki

The industry giant Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has reported a 9 percent decline in total sales and a 19 percent decline in sales of passenger vehicles in the month of November. The total sales went down from 1,53,223 units in November 2020 to 1,39,184 units for the same month in 2021. The domestic sales went down from 1,44,219 units to 1,17,791 units. The company said that the shortage of electronic components primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market.

Hyundai

The South Korean brand; Hyundai Motors, reported a sales decline of 24.2 percent in the last month. It sold 37,001 units in November 2021 as compared to 48,800 units in the same month last year. The company also reported a 4.7 percent drop in exports owing to the electric chip shortage.

Mahindra & Mahindra

The brand has reported a 6 percent decline in the total sales of the company. While the company registered a 7 percent growth in the passenger vehicle segment, the sales for the commercial vehicles dipped by 23 percent. Mahindra’s passenger vehicle sales were clocked at 19,458 units in November 2021 as compared to 18,212 in November 2020.

MG Motors

The British automotive brand incurred a heavy loss of 40.4 percent decline in total sales. The company sold 2,481 units in the last month as compared to 4,163 units in November 2020.

Honda

Another brand that registered a massive loss was Honda Motors. The company says to have suffered a 45.38 percent decline in YoY sales. The company sold 5,457 domestic vehicles and exported 1,447 units to bring the tally to 6,904 for the last month as compared to 9,990 units for the same month last year.

Tata

The homegrown brand; Tata has registered a total sales growth of 21 percent in the Indian market. And a growth rate of 38 percent in the passenger vehicle segment. The company’s total domestic sales were recorded to be 58,073 units in November 2021 as compared to 47,859. In the same month last year. Passenger vehicle sales stood at 29,778 for last month and 21,641 for November last year. The brand’s EV sales recorded a ground-breaking 324 percent growth rate.

Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motors also had a good month with a total growth rate of 52.83 percent. It sold 13,033 units in November 2021 as compared to 8,508 units in the same month last year.

Nissan

But last month’s winner in terms of YoY growth is Nissan. Nissan recorded the highest YoY growth rate of 160 percent. The company sold 2,651 units in November 2021 as opposed to 1,017 units sold in the same month last year. This secret behind Nissan’s success is said to be the Magnite. Magnite has received an amazing sales count and has recorded 72K bookings in less than a year from its release.