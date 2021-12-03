Norton Motorcycles Unveils V4CR Café Racer Prototype

TVS owned Norton Motorcycles has recently revealed a prototype of the V4CR, a naked Café Racer derivative of the V4SV Superbike. V4SV is the flagship motorcycle from the house of Norton. This is first prototype to be designed, engineered, and built at the recently opened global headquarters in the UK. The all-new facility houses state-of-the-art forms manufacturing capability and the company’s new design and R&D hub. It is a key part of Norton’s strategic growth plan on its journey to becoming the world leader in luxury hand-crafted motorcycles.

Specs and features

V4SV has a 1,200cc V4 engine that makes a claimed 187.5hp and 125 Nm. The cycle parts are still a top-drawer affair as it gets a fully adjustable Ohlins NIX30 fork and Ohlins TTXGP mono-shock. The foot-pegs and yokes are billet-machined. It also gets Brembo monobloc brakes with 330mm discs. In terms of tech, the new V4 still has keyless ignition, a TFT dash (although it’s dropped an inch to 6in) and a rear-facing camera.

Sharing the same engineering DNA, 185bhp 1200cc V4 engine and engineering advancements from the V4SV, the new V4CR’s stripped-back appearance showcases the unrivalled craftsmanship and uncompromising quality behind one of the most powerful British café racers out there. Fitted with a carbon fibre fuel tank and body panels, polished billet aluminium swingarm and frame, the V4CR also features a compact framework and a shorter rear frame for an aggressive and commanding stance. The V4CR prototype is Norton’s latest project to use the marque’s refined V4 platform, revised over the last 16 months by a team of 30 engineers and subject to tens of thousands of road and track miles, as part of Norton’s unrelenting development process. The V4CR builds on those solid foundations and reintroduces fans to Norton’s iconic café racer heritage.

This is just a prototype but we can get some changes in the production model. This is just speculation at the moment. This is quite exciting for Norton fans as this shows how determined the company is to get in front and make its presence felt again.

Official statement

Dr Robert Hentschel, Chief Executive Officer, Norton Motorcycles said,” The prototype VC4R is the next step in Norton’s strategic growth plan on its journey to becoming the world leader in luxury hand-crafted motorcycles.”

