Nissan Showcases Its Roadmap Towards Electrification

Nissan has pulled out the big guns. The company has revealed its ‘Nissan Ambition 2030’ plan that aims at releasing twenty-three electric vehicles by the year 2030. The Japanese brand has plans to invest around $18 billion towards electric mobility in the next five years.

Nissan was among the first brands to have released a practical electric vehicle. The Nissan Leaf EV was released 15-years ago. With the ‘Nissan Ambition 2030’ plan the company has once again proved that it shall be leading the way and will perform a key role in the electrification of the automobile industry.

Ambition 2030

The Nissan Ambition 2030 plan is a long-term vision for the company wherein Nissan aims to launch a total of 23 new electric models that will be spread across the Nissan and Infiniti brand names. 15 of these cars will be pure electric vehicles, and at least one of them will feature solid-state batteries by the fiscal year 2028. The first 20 EVs and hybrids will be coming in the next five years. The company aims to achieve a sales mix of over 50 percent between conventional cars (ICE engines) and electric cars. Nissan also aims to increase its market-wise sales mix of EVs across all major regions such as:

Europe by more than 75%

Japan by more than 55%

China by more than 40%

The USA by more than 40%

Apart from these plans, Nissan has also revealed four concept EVs:

Nissan Chill-Out

This car is a crossover EV that offers futuristic looks coupled with zero emissions, that sits on the CMF-EV platform, and gets an e-4orce system enabling it to be all-wheel-drive.

Nissan Surf-Out

This car is an all-electric pickup truck, with large wheels and a generous bed. It will be offered in a dual-motor setup with an all-wheel-drive to make it the perfect off-roader. This pickup will also be offered with a solid top (closed bed).

Nissan Hang-Out

This car will offer a boxier hatchback look. It will be offered with AWD. Over to the interiors, this car will have theatre-like seating thanks to the flat floor. This car will also come equipped with semi-autonomous driving.

Nissan Max-Out

This car will be a convertible roadster. It will feature a lightweight body with only two seats. It will feature AWD and shall be more performance-oriented than the other models.

Though there is much time before the production models for these cars will be revealed, even the slightest resemblance to the concepts would mean that these cars would look highly futuristic and will offer features that were never seen or heard of before.

