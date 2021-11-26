Nissan Delivers 30,000 Magnites In A Year! | Motoroids

Nissan Magnite is the first product that Nissan unveiled globally its NEXT transformation plan. This represented the company’s shift towards quality products that deliver higher value to customers. With its value-for-money pricing, competent engines, and features, the Magnite became a runaway success for Nissan. Now, Nissan managed to deliver 30,000 Magnites since its launch.

Official statement

Mr. Guillaume Cartier, Nissan AMIEO Chairperson, for Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, said “I am pleased to hand over the Nissan Global President Award to the Nissan India Operations for the successful launch of Nissan Magnite under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan. With this car, we wanted to shake up the highly competitive compact SUV segment in India. The Nissan Magnite symbolizes Nissan’s commitment to driving innovation in India through daring design, technology, and world-class Indian manufacturing.”

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, added: “Launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite has proven itself to be a game-changer, redefining value in the SUV segment. Multiple awards from media and now this very special recognition of the Global Nissan President Award is a proud moment for the Nissan India family. We thank the teams for their innovation, efforts and dedicate this award to the Customers for their love for Nissan Magnite making it a Big Bold Beautiful success. Cumulative bookings stand at over 72,000, a testament to the car’s popularity amongst the discerning Indian customer.”

Nissan Magnite: a quick recap

Mechanically, it is powered by the same 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the Renault Triber as well which puts out 72PS and 96Nm of peak outputs and is mated to a 5-speed Manual transmission. It also gets a 1.0L turbo petrol unit. It produces 100 ps and 152nm of torque in the CVT guise whereas the 5-speed manual trim produces 100ps and 160nm of torque.

The Nissan Magnite comes with features such as LED bi-projector headlamps and LED DRLs, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, connected car tech, climate control, TPMS, cruise control, push-button start/stop, and a digital instrument cluster, to name a few. The Magnite has been awarded 4 stars in the ASEAN crash test. Safety features include ABS, EBD, VDC, HLA, TCS, and dual airbags.