Next-Gen Kia Niro Breaks Cover

Kia is putting in all the efforts to dominate the EV industry and the brand has revealed its completely redesigned Niro EV. This next-gen model made its first appearance at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show. Earlier this year, the brand launched its updated 2022 Niro, and to our surprise, just a week back Kia released a teaser for the next-gen Niro!

Design

The car gets a complete overhaul in the design department and now it adapts the ‘HabaNiro’ design that was talked about in 2019. It no longer offers innocent rounded corners but gets a strong and bold appeal at the front. The LED headlamps and “heartbeat” DRLs are placed slightly lower placement. The tiger-nose has also been redesigned and gets chrome treatment. A thick stripe of black runs from the bumper and covers the wheels arches along with the front and rear doors. We also see a silver scuff plate upfront. On the side, we see a chrome strip over the windows and on the door handles. The rear wheel arch is also covered in black that stretches to the entire panel. The taillights are very particular with a boomerang-like design and appear to be stripes of red when looked at from the back. The spoiler on this car is slightly extended as well.

Interior

We also see a sunroof and blackened roof rails. On the inside, the car gets a new asymmetric dashboard, with the Kia signature single panel stretching from the instrument cluster to the infotainment system. the instrumentation is all digital, and we see two-spoke steering with the new Kia Logo and some chrome treatment. The center console gets a piano black finish, on top of which sits the gear shifter dial. The look of the interior is elevated with ambient lights. With this car, Kia aims to take a leap towards sustainability and greener transportation. The headlining has been made from recycled wallpaper, and the seats are made of organic polyurethane, and textile made from eucalyptus leaves. Moreover, the door panels are painted with water-based, BTX free paint.

Performance

At the time of the event, no specifications regarding the engine or battery capacity were given out, but it was said that the car will be offered three powertrain options to choose from; a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, and an electric version. The plug-in hybrid version of this car gets a special “Greenzone Drive Mode” which automatically switches to electric power upon judging the right conditions.

Official statement

The company President and CEO, Sung Song said, “Kia continues to take steps towards a more sustainable future, inviting everyone to join the movement into the new mobility era. The all-new Kia Niro makes it simple to practice a sustainable lifestyle with its eco-friendly materials, advanced technology, and electric powertrains while it also fulfills the practical needs of customers.”