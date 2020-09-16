Volvo Car India Partners With HDFC Bank

Volvo Car India has introduced Volvo Car Financial Services in collaboration with HDFC Bank, to enable buyers to enjoy easy financing options for a Volvo car of their choice. The service facilitates finance of up to 100% of the ex-showroom price of the car and offers convenient repayment options, with no foreclosure charges under specific conditions.

Loans can be availed for up to 7 years and there is also an option to finance insurance, extended warranty, service package and accessories. Volvo Car Financial Services will also allow customers to achieve faster loan approval and a uniform processing fee, giving a hassle-free finance experience.

Commenting on this collaboration, Volvo Car India Managing Director Mr Charles Frump said, “Volvo Car Financial Services is a faster, flexible and cost-optimised solution to finance a Volvo car. It is an extension of our people-centric approach that allows customers the ease of owning our cars. We are extremely happy to partner with HDFC Bank – a premier banking institution and we are confident that this partnership would certainly instil customer confidence in our brand even more.”

Some of the features of Volvo Car Financial Services include:

Finance up to 100% of ex-showroom price

Zero foreclosure fee

Finance on insurance

Loan tenure up to 7 years

Coverage for extended warranty, service package and accessories

Balloon finance

Step-up finance

Bullet finance

Apart from this, Volvo has introduced the BS6 version of its XC40. In the coming times, the SUV will also get an electric powertrain which can produce 408bhp of power and 660Nm of torque. Moreover, the electric variant can survive for more than 400km on a single charge. The XC40 is also available in two mild-hybrid versions, which feature a 48-volt battery along with a zesty 2.0-litre petrol engine. The company aims to launch a fully electric car every year, for the next five years. The fully electric XC40 is scheduled to arrive in India by 2021.