Volkswagen Tiagun Racks Up 18,000 Bookings!

The mid-size SUV segment recently saw the entry of Volkswagen’s Taigun. Sharing its underpinnings with the Kushaq, the Taigun was launched at ₹10.50 lakhs. The Taigun received a great response as well with 12,000 pre-bookings. Now, the Taigun has achieved 18,000 bookings which have increased its waiting period to more than two months. The mid-size SUV also contributed to the 50% growth of Volkswagen’s sales in October compared to last year.

Volkswagen Taigun: a quick recap

The Taigun features a typically understated design like other Volkswagens. The front features an upright face with a chrome grille featuring horizontal slats. The headlights are LED projector units with LED DRLs. The front bumpers get extensive chrome treatment and a silver skid plate. The side features 16-inch steel wheels and 16 inch or 17-inch alloy wheels depending on the variant. The rear features LED taillamps and a horizontal ‘infinity’ LED element running across the boot. Other details include shark fin antenna and silver roof rails. The interior is again understated with minimal cuts and creases.

The dashboard features a dual-tone theme of black and white. The dashboard features red ambient lighting to liven things up. If you choose the Cherry red exterior color, the dashboard will be colored in red. The seats come in leatherette upholstery depending on the variant and also come with a ventilation function. It gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 6 speakers and wireless smartphone connectivity. Top-end variants will also get an 8-inch virtual cockpit. Other features include wireless charging, cooled glovebox, USB C type charging ports, rear A/C vents, electrically foldable mirrors, automatic climate control with touch-sensitive controls, and Volkswagen’s new three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel.

In terms of practicality, it gets 60:40 split seats and 385 liters of boot space. The Taigun features two petrol engines and no diesel engine. The entry-level engine will be a turbocharged 1.0-liter 3-cylinder TSI engine which produces 115ps and 178nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The second engine option will be a turbocharged 1.5 liter 4-cylinder TSI engine which produces 150ps and 250nm of torque. The Volkswagen Taigun is available in 5 colors namely Carbon steel grey, Candy white, Reflex silver, Curcuma Yellow, and Wild Cherry Red. The Taigun comes in 7 variants.