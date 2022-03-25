Upcoming Kia Seltos Facelift Shows Off Its New LED Taillamps In New Spy Shots!

The Kia Seltos is one of the most popular mid-size SUVs that you can buy today. Even after being a new car by a relatively new brand, the Seltos has managed to bag one lakh sales since launch. Now, the Seltos will be 3 years old in the next few months which calls for a mid-life makeover. The Seltos facelift has already been spotted testing abroad multiple and now we get to take a look at its new LED taillamps in a new set of pictures.

What to expect

Many of you might be thinking that we could see the same Carens fascia pasted over the Seltos, but this is not entirely true. There could be some similarities but the overall look appears to be quite different. For instance, the spy shots show the massive tiger-nose grille on the 2022 Seltos which is completely absent on the Carens. The headlights also seem to have a single projector setup which is seen on the lower variants of the Indian Seltos.

Having said that, the bold and broad shoulder lines, the LED DRLs, and the slim wheel arches do have a Carens vibe to them. The overall look at the front is now slimmed and does not have the same bulky appeal as the previous generation model. At the rear changes seem to be subtle. The taillights are now T-shaped with new LED lights and we see a bold character line running across the boot lid.

It also gets a set of new 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. Though we haven’t gotten a look at the interiors yet, one can expect a few changes. Expect it to get more features such as a digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest operating system which is seen in the Carens. Kia could also finally bring in the panoramic sunroof for Indian customers.

We could also get to see the new Seltos come with ADAS considering that the facelifted Creta will also get it. We expect the changes to the Seltos facelift to remain purely cosmetic. Thus, the powerhouse under the hood will remain the same.

Source: Auto Spy