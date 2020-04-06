Triumph Street Triple Rider Points His Rocket Skywards, Then Tilts It Towards Disaster

Last evening, we were asked to flash torches and light candles to show solidarity in our fight against the virus. But some of us deciphered the message in a different way and even managed to source firecrackers to stand out. As we stood and watched that odd rocket burst into colours in the sky, it reminded us of times when the rocket sometimes tilts after ignition and then its trajectory curves towards someone’s open window. Precisely what happened to this guy astride a Triumph Street Triple as he went one wheel up on a busy highway, somewhere in Maharashtra.

Probably posing for the camera, he wheelies once and manages to land the front wheel successfully. Egged on by his success, he decides to go again, this time for longer, and for the last time on that day. Thankfully, he was wearing a helmet, a riding jacket, and maybe carbon fibre jeans and sneakers with airbags. You are wise enough to understand what’s there to learn from this incident so we’d rather tell you something else.

Triumph was about to launch the 2020 Street Triple RS in India on the 25th of March. Because of the current situation, they had to postpone the event and it should happen once things normalise. The updated bike has been slightly redesigned to look more aggressive. It gets new LED headlamps and DRLs that look like an angry set of eyebrows and the fuel tank and its extensions, radiator guards, belly pan and tail section have also been given a subtle tweak. Powering the new bike is a motor that has been tuned with the help of the company’s Moto2 engineering team. It continues to be powered by a 765cc, in-line three-cylinder engine which produces 121 bhp of maximum power at 11,750rpm and 78.6Nm of maximum torque. Triumph has revised the engine with a new balancer and crankshaft for more refinement. All that gives it a 9 per cent increase in torque and power in the mid-range. When compared to the outgoing model, the horsepower number for the 2020 Street Triple is the same, but torque goes up by 2 Nm. It continues to be mated to a 6-speed gearbox which is now paired with a bi-directional quick shifter.