This Modified Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 Looks Like a Baby BMW GS

Bajaj might have an extensive line-up of motorcycles in our country but it is losing out on the ADV-tourer front. The homegrown manufacturer currently has no ADV-tourer in its portfolio and given the current trend of adventure motorcycling, Bajaj should really look into the matter. We recently came across a modified Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 which makes us believe that Bajaj-KTM’s 200cc platform could serve as a perfect setting to spawn an affordable ADV-tourer.

More details

The bike belongs to Tijo Thampi and it is very tastefully done. So much so that it could be passed on as a baby BMW GS. The resemblance is startling and the custom build looks purposeful.

Picture credits: Tijo Thampi’s Instagram handle (@tijo_thampi)

List of modifications

The front end has received a major overhaul and looks nothing like the stock Pulsar NS 200. The headlamp setup is aftermarket and like we mentioned earlier, it reminds us of the BMW GS series of adventure motorcycles. The headlamp setup consists of two projector headlamps which should provide better illumination when the sun sets, as compared to the stock setup. Also seen is the extended tank shrouds which wrap around the headlamp assembly in a nice manner. Overall, this Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 modified doesn’t look overdone and comes out as purposeful.

Picture credits: Tijo Thampi’s Instagram handle (@tijo_thampi)

To add to its overall butch and rugged appeal, the owner has also installed a pair of red handguards which gel well together with the rest of the motorcycle. The rear end is completely modified too and the tail lamp seems to be borrowed from the Mahindra Mojo 300. The stock rear tyre has made way for a dual-purpose one which accentuates its adventure intentions. There’s also a rear luggage rack to take care of your weekend ride essentials. This particular custom job makes us wonder, yet again that is it time that Bajaj should consider launching an affordable ADV-tourer?

Is it time Bajaj should launch an affordable ADV-tourer?

Affordable adventure motorcycles have gained immense popularity in the past couple of years. Presenting themselves as ideal tools to explore the outdoors, these are like the SUVs of the motorcycling world. We currently have the likes of Hero Xpulse 200 and Royal Enfield Himalayan in the lower spectrum of ADV-tourers. Taking the Pulsar NS 200’s engine configuration in consideration, it would serve as the perfect platform to spawn an ADV-tourer. The 2020 Pulsar NS 200 comes with a 199.5 cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine which is capable to produce 24.2 PS of maximum power and 18.5 Nm of peak torque.

Picture credits: Tijo Thampi’s Instagram handle (@tijo_thampi)

In other related news, Bajaj Auto had recently shared a new “Chalk Lines” television commercial featuring the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, which shared a message to follow the new social distancing norms while riding. Interestingly, this commercial also showcased the Pulsar NS200, in a new and sport red-white paint scheme. This gives us a hint, that Bajaj is planning to introduce a new paint scheme for its popular Pulsar NS200. The company already sells the bike with a red-black paint option, this new colour option will make the bike even more attractive and sporty. The upcoming paint scheme will mainly include three shades, the red, black and white paint combination throughout the bike.