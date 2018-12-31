The Sportiest 300 cc – 350 cc Motorcycles You Can Buy In India: Prices, Specs, Features, Pros & Cons

Motorcyclists in India have really started to look at motorcycling as a joyous activity, rather than something which fulfills their commuting needs. Now, when we talk about an upgrade, for some, large capacity motorcycles are an overkill for our kind of roads. Then, there’s the cost factor, where most casual motorcyclists want a style statement and the thrills a fast machine has to offer too. However, anything above INR 5 lakh, and they start comparing a motorcycle purchase with that of a car. In such a situation, the 300+cc motorcycles on sale in India offer a good alternative, although, some are priced on the higher side. Here’s what you can buy.

Kawasaki Ninja 300

The oldest 300 cc parallel twin motorcycle in this segment. The bike has received some massive updates like dual-channel ABS, stickier MRF rubber and some localisation to reduce the pricing of the bike, and boy oh boy Kawasaki has finally got it right. The bike has a super refined engine which loves to be ridden at high revs and this bike is the perfect sports tourer which will allow you ride continuously for long hours without tiring you out. The motorcycle is powered by a 296cc twin-cylinder engine that delivers 38.5 bhp of power and 27 Nm of torque.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 price: Rs.2.99 lakh

Pros: Refined parallel-twin engine | Most Affordable twin-cylinder Sport bike on sale

Cons: Ageing design

Yamaha YZF R3

Another parallel twin cylinder motorcycle on this list. This is the most powerful bike in the 300 – 350cc segment. The Yamaha R3 has already had an upgrade internationally, and the latest model should also arrive in India in 2019. The motorcycle is powered by a 321cc twin-cylinder engine that produces 41.4 bhp of power and 29.6 Nm of torque. The bike is apt for high speed runs and also comes in handy for track days.

Yamaha YZF R3 price: Rs. 3.5 lakh

Pros: Powerful twin-cylinder engine | Big bike looks

Cons: Is due for an upgrade

TVS Apache RR310

The best looking bike in this segment, the TVS Apache RR 310 has to go to match that show. The Apache RR 310 comes loaded with all the bells and whistles and a not so aggressive riding position makes it a wonderful sports tourer too. The TVS Apache RR 310 is powered by a 312.2cc reverse incline, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine churning out 33.5 bhp and 27.3Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

TVS Apache RR310 price: Rs. 2.35 lakh

Pros: Superb build quality | A Value-for-money performance bike | Great road manners | Quick on its feet

Cons: Many perceive the engine to be vibey for its gruff nature

BMW G 310 R

The first made in India bike for BMW , the baby Beemer is powered by the same engine that does duty on the TVS Apache RR 310. The bike comes with all the modern features and also includes dual-channel ABS as standard. The BMW G 310 R draws power from a 313cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 33 bhp and 28 Nm of torque. An able performer, this street styled motorcycle is your ticket to the BMW club.

BMW G 310 R price: Rs. 3 lakh

Pros: An affordable BMW | Engine Feels More Aggressive To Accelerate In comparison to the RR 310 | High Quality Components

Cons: High Price

BMW G 310 GS

The most affordable GS that you can buy from the BMW stable. The baby GS uses the same engine as its naked sibling, the G 310 R. The GS gets a few off road dedicated features like dual-purpose Metzeler Tourance tyres, option to kill ABS intervention at the rear wheel which makes it possible to slide it around in the dirt. It also gets a larger 19-inch front wheel which is all the more adept at absorbing bumps. The 313 cc single-cylinder engine has the exact state of tune as its sibling, the BMW G 310 R, and it puts out 34 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm.

BMW G 310 R price: Rs. 3.5 lakh

Pros: Capable On and Off the Road |An affordable BMW

Cons: High price

