This Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 Is Almost Unrecognizable Wearing These Retro Clothes!

The Bajaj Pulsar range comprises of India’s one of the most popular motorcycles. Ever since the introduction of the brand, it enjoys a cult following and even today, despite the rising competition, it is still a steady seller for Bajaj Auto. One interesting bit about the Pulsar is that is equally famous among the enthusiasts for the mods as it is for the general public for its stock version. Similar to the Enfields, Pulsar mods hit the internet every now and then, and this particular one has definitely caught our eye.

More details

Now, before you go all gaga over the credibility and the reality of this crazy mod indeed being of a Pulsar, let’s just get your head down and believe that this indeed is a Pulsar.

It sure looks like a Royal Enfield on steroids after a breakup, but in reality, it is based on the Pulsar NS200. This insane mod has been done by folks at IRONic and we hope to see more of their crazy mods in the future. This mod is a whole lot different than many others you would see around because this one is completely different from the base model, the NS200. Almost everything has been redone. It ditches the sporty character and appeal of the Pulsar for a more retroesque, cafe racer-ish enthusiastic, badass and a king of the street feeling.

It features a round headlamp cowl with chrome fairing around it along with a single pod instrument cluster. The fuel tank is a custom made unit. It gets a sort of maroon-ish tank with an analogue fuel gauge on the tank itself. Cool. This mod also gets clip-on handlebars instead of stock ones.

The seat and the surroundings get a silver finish which add to the overall bling factor. The forks also get a silver finish while the rear shock is the same as before. It gets blacked-out wheels. The engine looks a bit blacked-out as well with a few metallic bits here and there. It’s still unclear whether or not the engine has been modified.

The current stock Pulsar NS200 draws power from a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled BS6 engine which delivers 24.1 BHP of peak power and 18.5Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.