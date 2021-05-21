Suzuki JImny 5-Door LWB Spied Testing; India-Bound?

Maruti Suzuki Jimny remains one of the most hotly anticipated vehicles in our country and for all the great reasons. Its competition in the form of Mahindra Thar is already clocking huge positive response in its newest iteration so it is about time that Maruti Suzuki brought the Jimny here. It has been reported time and again that Suzuki is currently working on a LWB version of the Jimny which will come with 5-door configuration and the same has been spied now, revealing some key details.

More details

For instance, the Jimny LWB will have a 300 mm longer wheelbase than the three-door Jimny. This will certainly help in easing up more space on the inside, further making the egress and ingress easier.

Visually speaking, the overall silhouette and the design philosophy of the Jimny LWB will remain largely similar to the 3-door version. But it could incorporate some aesthetic changes so the onlookers will be able to differentiate between a 3-door version and the 5-door version. The LWB Jimny is expected to get launched sometime next year. Suzuki cannot launch it this year because they currently have their hands full with increasing the supply of the three-door Jimny.

Expected powertrains

In terms of powertrains, it will be offered with the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine as the international model. This engine is also offered in the Indian market with the Ciaz, Ertiga and the newly launched Vitara Brezza facelift. This engine generates about 105 hp of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. In Japan, the Jimny is also available with a 660 cc three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 64 hp of max power and 94 Nm of peak torque.

However, according to rumours the Jimny LWB can be offered with a more powerful 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is doing duty on the Swift Sport. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol produces 127 hp of max power and 235 Nm of peak torque. This new powertrain will certainly help the Jimny in carrying the extra heft around. Suzuki will also be offering Jimny with a 4×4 drivetrain system while the lower variants might only be offered as a front-wheel-drive drivetrain. Maruti Suzuki Indi Ltd is planning to introduce the 5-door Jimny by next year. The spy images of the Jimny LWB give us a better idea of what the India-spec model could look like.