SPIED: Upcoming Triumph Bonneville Scrambler 1200 Spotted

The 900cc Triumph Bonneville Street Scrambler will soon be joined by a 1200cc version and the motorcycle has been spotted somewhere out there in wilderness. The motorcycle appears to be ready to hit the production line although we’re yet to hear an official launch date of the new 1200cc scrambler. Just like the Bonneville Street Scrambler is based on the Bonneville T100, the upcoming 1200 Scrambler will be based on the T120.

The motorcycle features upside-down Showa front forks with long travel, twin-sided Ohlins rear shock-absorber, tubeless wire-spoke wheels, knuckle guards, sump guard, and tall-set scrambler style exhaust. The spokes on the wheels are fit on the outer side of the rim which enables the installation of tubeless tyres. The wheels are wrapped in off-road spec knobby tyres. The retro styling includes spherical, full LED headlight, round shaped rear view mirrors, and a leather seat with ribbed design.

The motorcycle features high-set handlebar for better off-roading ergonomics. The mirrors are positioned in forward enough so that they don’t obstruct the forearm when standing up, so you have enough space to move around while trail riding.

The new Scrambler 1200 will use the same engine as the Bonneville T120. Thus, propelling duties would be performed by the new 1200cc high torque, liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 degree crank angle parallel twin engine that is tuned to deliver 80 PS of power @ 6,550 rpm and a massive 105 Nm of peak torque available at as low as 3,100 rpm. The list of standard equipment, similar to the Bonneville T120, will include ABS, Ride-by-Wire, and Traction Control.

As aforementioned, we’re yet to hear an official launch date of the new Scrambler 1200. We’ll keep you posted with all the latest updates as and when they’re available. Stay tuned.

Source: MotorcycleNews