Road-Legal KTM RC 890 Caught Testing For The First Time!

Recently when KTM unleashed the track-only, limited-edition RC8C, speculations and rumours started building that the Austrian bikemaker could also launch a road-legal, tamed down version of the RC8C. The RC8C got sold out in less than a few minutes but it seems like it has paved the way for a more accessible and more civilized middleweight faired sportsbike that was recently spotted testing abroad. Just like the RC8C, its road-legal counterpart is going to be based on the 890 Duke as well.

While it is still a bit too early to speculate its nomenclature, it is pretty evident that the test mule is being ridden by none other than former MotoGP rider Jeremy McWilliams. Jeremy also serves as the chief test rider for KTM and has played a key role in developing KTM’s modern arsenal.

Expected specs and features

As is evident from the spy shot, instead of retaining the ultra-light and super-expensive Moto2 derived bespoke 25CrMo4 steel tubular frame from the RC8C, the road-legal version borrows the same tubular steel backbone frame and cast aluminium swingarm as its naked counterpart.

While it does mean that comparatively, it is going to be slightly less focused and direct in its intent, it will definitely aid KTM in keeping the costs in check. The 890 Duke R gets some premium cycle parts like Apex USD forks and an Apex rear monoshock while the braking duties are handled by Brembo’s flagship Stylema brakes.

We expect the same to be carried over to the road-legal RC as well. What is worth noting here is that the test mule also has a nifty trick up its sleeve as it also gets a small duct channelling air to cool the callipers. We have already seen the same technology being utilized in MotoGP machines.

It will most likely borrow the same 890cc parallel-twin based on the 790cc mill. This engine is capable of churning out 121 PS of maximum power and 99 Nm of peak torque in the 890 Duke R while in the track-only RC8C, the same motor dishes out 129PS. We can expect KTM to strike a nice balance between the two performance figures. It will also retain the same TFT display that we have seen on the 890 Duke.

Source: Motorrad Online