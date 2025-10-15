Ride Home This Festive Season – Pre-Book Your Jawa or Yezdi for Just ₹999

4-Point Overview
- Festive treat: Pre-book your favourite Jawa or Yezdi motorcycle online for just ₹999.
- Full GST 2.0 benefit: Brand passes on 100% of tax reduction to customers.
- Attractive new prices: Most models now available under ₹2 lakh.
- Peace of mind: Backed by an unmatched ownership assurance programme.
Introduction
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is adding excitement to the festive season with an irresistible offer for enthusiasts. For the first time in the industry, customers can pre-book any Jawa or Yezdi motorcycle online by paying just ₹999. This move comes as part of the brand’s celebration of GST 2.0 reforms, which have significantly reduced prices for sub-350cc motorcycles. The initiative ensures that riders can book early and bring home their dream bike at the best value.
Festive Offer Like No Other
The festive period often sees long waiting lists, but Jawa Yezdi is changing that by making early bookings easier than ever. Customers can log on to jawayezdimotorcycles.com and reserve their preferred motorcycle for only ₹999.
- Helps customers secure delivery during the festive rush.
- Encourages accessibility for first-time buyers.
- Reflects the brand’s customer-first approach.
Sharad Agarwal, Chief Business Officer at Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, shared
“The GST rate revision has meant most of our motorcycles now start from Rs 1.5 lakh. With their combination of world-class design, technology, and performance, our classic motorcycles are making young India’s dream of owning one come true. The overwhelming response seen in the groundswell of bookings across India this festive season has led us to offer the Rs 999 online prebooking price.”
Big Savings with GST 2.0
Following the GST 2.0 reforms, the tax rate on motorcycles under 350cc dropped from 28% to 18%. Jawa Yezdi was quick to pass on these savings, offering riders premium craftsmanship at a lower cost.
With all major models now below ₹2 lakh, Jawa Yezdi continues to make heritage motorcycling more accessible to a wider community of riders.
Heritage Meets Modern Appeal
Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles have always stood for a perfect balance between legacy and innovation.
- Timeless design that celebrates classic motorcycling.
- Modern engineering for reliability and strong performance.
- A wide lineup under 350cc, including the Adventure, Roadster, Bobber, and Scrambler.
Each bike combines nostalgia with practicality — appealing to young enthusiasts who value both style and substance
Unmatched Ownership Assurance
Every motorcycle from Jawa and Yezdi is supported by the brand’s ‘Ownership Assurance Programme’, a first in its class.
- 4-year/50,000 km standard warranty ensures lasting peace of mind.
- Extended warranty options up to 6 years for added confidence.
- 2-year anytime warranty that can be activated even after expiry.
- 1-year complimentary roadside assistance, extendable up to 8 years.
- 5-year comprehensive AMC package for stress-free ownership.
This comprehensive coverage reflects the brand’s confidence in its engineering and its dedication to customer satisfaction.
Conclusion
With reduced prices, a ₹999 pre-booking offer, and segment-leading ownership benefits, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has made this festive season truly exciting for riders. It’s more than just buying a bike — it’s about owning a timeless classic with unbeatable value and peace of mind. For those dreaming of a heritage ride, there’s no better time to bring home a Jawa or Yezdi.