Renault Triber Facelift Launched From ₹6.3 Lakh – Big on Style, Still Easy on Pocket!

4-Point Overview:
- Priced Just Right: Starts at ₹6.3 lakh and goes up to ₹9.17 lakh for the top-end AMT — still among India’s most affordable 7-seaters.
- Much-Needed Refresh: After nearly six years, the Triber finally gets a proper facelift — and it was worth the wait.
- Safer & Smarter: Wears Renault’s bold new logo and now gets 6 airbags standard across all variants.
- Same Practical Powertrain: Still runs on the trusted 1.0L petrol engine with manual and AMT gearbox choices — dependable as ever.
Intro: A Fresh Look at India’s Most Affordable 7-Seater
It’s been six years since Renault introduced the Triber — a people mover that made 7-seater ownership possible for many Indian families without burning a hole in their wallets. And now, Renault has finally given it the glow-up it deserved. The 2025 Renault Triber facelift has arrived with prices starting at ₹6.3 lakh and going up to ₹9.17 lakh, depending on the variant.
This is more than just a cosmetic nip and tuck. It’s Renault’s way of saying the Triber still matters — that practicality can look good, feel safe, and stay accessible. The facelift brings a bold new face, fresher interiors, added safety tech, and yes — that shiny new Renault diamond logo.
Exterior Changes: The Triber Wears a Sharper Suit Now
Renault has gone for a smart and subtle redesign, one that makes the Triber look more contemporary without straying from its practical roots.
- New Front Fascia: The headlamps are now sleeker, paired with LED DRLs and a glossy black grille that feels more premium.
- Redesigned Bumper: A larger air intake and stylish fog lamp housings add muscle to its face.
- All-New Renault Logo: This is the first model in India to wear Renault’s new diamond badge.
From the sides, not much changes apart from new 15-inch flex steel wheels and gloss black door handles (a cleaner look than the old chrome ones). Around the back, there’s a new blacked-out trim connecting the smoked LED tail-lamps, and the ‘TRIBER’ badge moves lower to make space for the diamond logo.
Colours That Match Every Personality
The Triber facelift gets six paint options, including three all-new ones:
- New Colours: Zanskar Blue, Amber Terracotta, Shadow Grey
- Existing Options: Ice Cool White, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver
- Discontinued: Metal Mustard, Cedar Brown
Want to go bold? Renault offers dual-tone shades for an extra ₹23,000.
Interior & Features: Still the Practical MPV, Just More Polished
Step inside, and you’ll instantly feel the uplift in cabin ambience. Renault hasn’t gone overboard but has refined key touchpoints that matter.
- New Black & Greige Upholstery: Gives a richer, more elegant vibe.
- Repositioned AC Vents and Touchscreen: For better reach and airflow.
- Trim Changes Inspired by Kiger: Modern touches that make the cabin more car-like.
And the goodies? Still here and still impressive:
- 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Push-button start/stop
- Wireless phone charger
- Rear AC vents for both 2nd and 3rd row
- 60:40 split 2nd-row & removable 3rd-row seats
You get seating for up to 7, a feature unmatched in this price range.
Safety: 6 Airbags Are Now Standard — A Big Win!
Renault has taken safety seriously this time, and it shows. All Triber facelift variants now come with 6 airbags — a massive step up, especially when compared to rivals in the sub-₹10 lakh space.
Here’s what you get:
- 6 airbags (front, side, and curtain)
- 360-degree camera
- Cruise control
- Front parking sensors
- TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)
- Hill-start assist, ABS with EBD, traction control
- ISOFIX mounts for child seats
Families can breathe easier knowing the Triber has them covered.
Engine & Performance: If It Ain’t Broke…
There’s no change under the hood, and honestly, that’s okay. The existing 1.0L petrol engine may not set the road on fire, but it gets the job done without fuss.
- 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine
- Output: 72hp and 96Nm
- Transmission: 5-speed manual or AMT
- E20 Fuel Ready: Compatible with ethanol-blended petrol
- CNG Kit Option: Available on manual variants
The engine is shared with the Renault Kiger and remains reliable, refined, and wallet-friendly in terms of running costs.
Variant-Wise Price Table
|Variant Name
|Transmission
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Authentic
|Manual
|₹6.30 lakh
|Evolution
|Manual
|₹7.25 lakh
|Techno
|Manual
|₹8.00 lakh
|Emotion
|Manual
|₹8.65 lakh
|Emotion AMT
|AMT
|₹9.17 lakh
Dimensions, Space & Boot Capacity
|Specification
|Details
|Length
|3,985 mm
|Width
|1,734 mm
|Height
|1,643 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,636 mm
|Wheel Sizes
|14 / 15 inches
|Boot Capacity (5-seat)
|620 litres
|Boot Capacity (7-seat)
|84 litres
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 litres
Final Words: Renault’s Budget MVP Just Got Better
The 2025 Triber facelift doesn’t try to reinvent the formula — and that’s its biggest strength. It stays true to what it’s always been: a practical, value-driven family car — but now it looks smarter, feels safer, and wears a badge that proudly says “modern Renault.”
At a time when most 7-seaters are priced well above ₹12 lakh, the Triber continues to be a champion for middle-class Indian families who need space, flexibility, and dependability — without paying a premium.
Yes, the engine remains the same, and there’s still no turbo-petrol or diesel option. But if you want a reliable city-friendly MPV with real-world space and a great feature mix, the Triber facelift is hard to ignore.