Renault Triber Facelift Launched From ₹6.3 Lakh – Big on Style, Still Easy on Pocket!

4-Point Overview:

  • Priced Just Right: Starts at ₹6.3 lakh and goes up to ₹9.17 lakh for the top-end AMT — still among India’s most affordable 7-seaters.
  • Much-Needed Refresh: After nearly six years, the Triber finally gets a proper facelift — and it was worth the wait.
  • Safer & Smarter: Wears Renault’s bold new logo and now gets 6 airbags standard across all variants.
  • Same Practical Powertrain: Still runs on the trusted 1.0L petrol engine with manual and AMT gearbox choices — dependable as ever.

Intro: A Fresh Look at India’s Most Affordable 7-Seater

It’s been six years since Renault introduced the Triber — a people mover that made 7-seater ownership possible for many Indian families without burning a hole in their wallets. And now, Renault has finally given it the glow-up it deserved. The 2025 Renault Triber facelift has arrived with prices starting at ₹6.3 lakh and going up to ₹9.17 lakh, depending on the variant.

This is more than just a cosmetic nip and tuck. It’s Renault’s way of saying the Triber still matters — that practicality can look good, feel safe, and stay accessible. The facelift brings a bold new face, fresher interiors, added safety tech, and yes — that shiny new Renault diamond logo.

Exterior Changes: The Triber Wears a Sharper Suit Now

Renault has gone for a smart and subtle redesign, one that makes the Triber look more contemporary without straying from its practical roots.

  • New Front Fascia: The headlamps are now sleeker, paired with LED DRLs and a glossy black grille that feels more premium.
  • Redesigned Bumper: A larger air intake and stylish fog lamp housings add muscle to its face.
  • All-New Renault Logo: This is the first model in India to wear Renault’s new diamond badge.

From the sides, not much changes apart from new 15-inch flex steel wheels and gloss black door handles (a cleaner look than the old chrome ones). Around the back, there’s a new blacked-out trim connecting the smoked LED tail-lamps, and the ‘TRIBER’ badge moves lower to make space for the diamond logo.

Colours That Match Every Personality

The Triber facelift gets six paint options, including three all-new ones:

  • New Colours: Zanskar Blue, Amber Terracotta, Shadow Grey
  • Existing Options: Ice Cool White, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver
  • Discontinued: Metal Mustard, Cedar Brown

Want to go bold? Renault offers dual-tone shades for an extra ₹23,000.

Interior & Features: Still the Practical MPV, Just More Polished

Step inside, and you’ll instantly feel the uplift in cabin ambience. Renault hasn’t gone overboard but has refined key touchpoints that matter.

  • New Black & Greige Upholstery: Gives a richer, more elegant vibe.
  • Repositioned AC Vents and Touchscreen: For better reach and airflow.
  • Trim Changes Inspired by Kiger: Modern touches that make the cabin more car-like.

And the goodies? Still here and still impressive:

  • 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • Push-button start/stop
  • Wireless phone charger
  • Rear AC vents for both 2nd and 3rd row
  • 60:40 split 2nd-row & removable 3rd-row seats

You get seating for up to 7, a feature unmatched in this price range.

Safety: 6 Airbags Are Now Standard — A Big Win!

Renault has taken safety seriously this time, and it shows. All Triber facelift variants now come with 6 airbags — a massive step up, especially when compared to rivals in the sub-₹10 lakh space.

Here’s what you get:

  • 6 airbags (front, side, and curtain)
  • 360-degree camera
  • Cruise control
  • Front parking sensors
  • TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)
  • Hill-start assist, ABS with EBD, traction control
  • ISOFIX mounts for child seats

Families can breathe easier knowing the Triber has them covered.

Engine & Performance: If It Ain’t Broke…

There’s no change under the hood, and honestly, that’s okay. The existing 1.0L petrol engine may not set the road on fire, but it gets the job done without fuss.

  • 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine
  • Output: 72hp and 96Nm
  • Transmission: 5-speed manual or AMT
  • E20 Fuel Ready: Compatible with ethanol-blended petrol
  • CNG Kit Option: Available on manual variants

The engine is shared with the Renault Kiger and remains reliable, refined, and wallet-friendly in terms of running costs.

Variant-Wise Price Table

Variant NameTransmissionPrice (Ex-showroom)
AuthenticManual₹6.30 lakh
EvolutionManual₹7.25 lakh
TechnoManual₹8.00 lakh
EmotionManual₹8.65 lakh
Emotion AMTAMT₹9.17 lakh

Dimensions, Space & Boot Capacity

SpecificationDetails
Length3,985 mm
Width1,734 mm
Height1,643 mm
Wheelbase2,636 mm
Wheel Sizes14 / 15 inches
Boot Capacity (5-seat)620 litres
Boot Capacity (7-seat)84 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity40 litres

Final Words: Renault’s Budget MVP Just Got Better

The 2025 Triber facelift doesn’t try to reinvent the formula — and that’s its biggest strength. It stays true to what it’s always been: a practical, value-driven family car — but now it looks smarter, feels safer, and wears a badge that proudly says “modern Renault.”

At a time when most 7-seaters are priced well above ₹12 lakh, the Triber continues to be a champion for middle-class Indian families who need space, flexibility, and dependability — without paying a premium.

Yes, the engine remains the same, and there’s still no turbo-petrol or diesel option. But if you want a reliable city-friendly MPV with real-world space and a great feature mix, the Triber facelift is hard to ignore.

